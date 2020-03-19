Charges laid in two Stittsville area armed robberies

A business in the 2100 block of Carp Road was robbed first on March 7 and on March 18 a man entered a pharmacy located in the 1300 block of Stittsville Main Street around 9:45 pm.

Stating to employees that he was heavily armed, the suspect demanded narcotics. The man left with an undetermined amount of narcotics, entering a vehicle where his female accomplice was waiting before fleeing the scene.

Officers were quickly able to locate and intercept the involved vehicle on March Road close to the 417 West bound entrance.

Police found narcotics, other drugs and a weapon — the suspects were both arrested without incident.

A Pembroke man, Chad LAFRENIÈRE, 40 years old, was charged with:

Armed robbery

Disguise with intent

Possession of a weapon

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Carrying a concealed weapon

Also from Pembroke, Crystal TURCOTTE, 38 years old, was charged with:

Armed robbery

Conspiracy to commit an indictable offence

Fail to comply with a probation order

The Robbery Unit Investigators also linked LAFRENIÈRE to the March 7 robbery. For this offence, LAFRENIÈRE was additionally charged with:

Armed robbery

Possession of a weapon

The pair were both scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.