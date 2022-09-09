City honours Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

(Prince Philip listens attentively as the Queen reads the October 14, 1957 Speech from the Throne that officially opens Parliament. Photo: CP)

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II participated in many Royal Tours since her reign began in 1952 and is the most traveled Monarch in the world. She made 22 official visits to Canada between 1957 and 2010 and journeyed from coast to coast to coast, having visited Ottawa 13 times. As Princess Elizabeth, she had visited Canada in 1951. The longest reigning monarch in British and Commonwealth history, her absence will be felt significantly by all members of the Commonwealth.

The flags at all City of Ottawa sites have been lowered to half-mast and will remain at half-mast until sunset on the day of the funeral (expected 11 days from September 8), in honour of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Queen of Canada, who passed away on Thursday, September 8.

As of Friday, September 9 at 9:30am, Books for Messages of Condolences will be available for residents to sign in Jean Pigott Place, Ottawa City Hall (open from 8:30am to 5:30pm from Monday to Friday) and will remain in place until sunset on the day of the funeral or memorial service. Ottawa residents can also leave Messages of Condolences online at ottawa.ca.

(Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II wears the maple leaf brooch on her recent visit to Canada. She also wore the brooch on her first visit to Canada in 1951 as Princess Elizabeth – she had borrowed the brooch from her mother. Photo: Getty Images)

The Day of the Funeral will be known as “Operation London Bridge” ~ To mark the day of the funeral in Ottawa, there will be a number of observances including:

Gun salute (location to be determined) with one round fired for each year of life.

Parade of the members from 3 Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) platoons, Mounted RCMP, and the Queen’s regiments, will depart from the Cartier Drill Hall and end at Christ Church Cathedral for an interfaith memorial service (by invitation only). The service will include a quad service guard of honour (Navy, Army, Airforce, Special Forces), CAF Central Band, Mounted detachment of the RCMP, honourary pallbearers composed of 16 members of CAF regiments with ties to Her Majesty, as well as a member of the Royal Canadian Navy and a member of the RCMP Musical Ride, flag bearer from the CAF National Sentry Program.

Fly past of CF18’s over Parliament Hill and Christ Church Cathedral.