City implements reservation system for its four outdoor refrigerated rinks

(The Rink of Dreams at Ottawa City Hall. Photo: Tourism Ottawa)

If you have been considering a skate on any of Ottawa’s outdoor refrigerated rinks, the City is re-introducing the online reservation system for peak times to book free 45-minute skating spots at its four outdoor refrigerated rinks, starting Monday, January 10. This measure has been put in place to facilitate the implementation of new capacity restrictions for outdoor recreation facilities.

Residents will be able to book reservations at ottawa.ca/skating for the following peak times:

City Hall Rink of Dreams, 11am – 11 pm daily

Jim Tubman Chevrolet Rink of Dreams, 10 am – 10 pm weekends, 4 pm – 10 pm weekdays

Lansdowne Park Skating Court, 9 am – 9 pm weekends, 5 pm – 9pm weekdays *hours subject to change

Ben Franklin Place Skating Rink, 9 am – 9 pm weekends, 5 pm – 9 pm weekdays *hours subject to change

Skating is available without reservations on a drop-in basis outside the non-peak times listed above

Refrigerated rink openings are weather-dependent, so be sure to check ottawa.ca before arriving for your reserved skating time. Reservations can be made up to two days in advance with new spots opening at 6 pm daily. A maximum of four skaters can be booked on each reservation. Those who have made a reservation must show a copy of their confirmation email upon entry, either on a mobile device or on a printed-out paper.

All outdoor refrigerated rinks will continue with capacity limits based on the number of individuals who can maintain physical distancing of two metres. The capacity limit is posted on site.

Reservations are not required for the more than 265 natural ice rinks in neighbourhoods across the City, but capacity limits and distancing requirements apply.

This effort supports the Letter of Instruction issued by Ottawa’s Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Vera Etches, which restricts the number of people at skating rinks, as well as access points for trails and sledding hills to 25 people, or as otherwise posted, to allow for proper two-metre physical distancing.

For more information on City programs and services, visit ottawa.ca.