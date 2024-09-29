City of Ottawa Archives Celebrates 100th Anniversary of the RCAF

(Two members of the 445 Squadron pose with their CF-100 “Canuck” at Uplands after setting a Toronto-Ottawa speed record of 23 minutes, 1956. Photo: City of Ottawa Archives/CA040573)

Beginning in October, we invite members of the public to visit the display beside the Barbara Ann Scott Gallery in City Hall and to pick up a copy of Capital Skies: Honouring the RCAF in Ottawa. In this booklet, the City of Ottawa Archives presents the RCAF photographs, documents, and artifacts from its collection, tracing the division’s story from the 1920s to the present day.

The booklet will also be available at the Central and Rideau branches of the Archives, while supplies last, and online on the virtual exhibits section of the Archives page on ottawa.ca.

