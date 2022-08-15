City of Ottawa: Candidate nomination and withdrawal deadline for 2022 Municipal Elections approaches

The deadline to file or withdraw a nomination for the office of Mayor, City Councillor, and School Board Trustee in the 2022 Municipal Elections is Friday, August 19, 2022, at 2:00 p.m.

The candidates for City Councillor of Ward 6 – Stittsville are:

Visit ottawa.ca/vote or contact the Elections Office for more information on:

Candidate eligibility,

Filing requirements, and

The list of nominated candidates.

Nomination process for candidates

Nomination forms must be filed in person by the candidate – or by an agent acting on the candidate’s behalf – at the City of Ottawa’s Elections Office during the candidate’s scheduled appointment. Candidates or their agents may contact the Elections Office by phone at 613-580-2660 or by email at elections@ottawa.ca to schedule an appointment. Appointments are reserved during regular office hours, between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on a first come, first served basis.

Withdrawal of nomination or change of office

A written withdrawal of nomination must be submitted in person by the candidate or their agent, with the original signature of the candidate, by appointment only at the Elections Office.

A candidate that has previously filed nomination forms and wishes to change office must file new nomination forms for their preferred office. These nomination forms must be filed in person by the candidate or their agent at the City of Ottawa’s Elections Office, by appointment only. A candidate’s previous nomination is deemed withdrawn upon filing nomination forms for a different office.

Candidate nomination certification

Following the close of the nomination period, the City Clerk will examine each nomination that has been filed to ensure it meets the requirements of the Municipal Elections Act, 1996, and if satisfied, they will certify the nomination on or before Monday, August 22, 2022. The list of certified candidates will be available on ottawa.ca/vote.

Registration process and deadline for third-party advertisers

The registration deadline for third-party advertisers is Friday, October 21, 2022, at 4:30 p.m. An individual, corporation, or trade union may register as a third party by filing a notice of registration in person at the Elections Office, during regular office hours. There is no registration fee for third-party advertisers.

Virtual candidate and third-party advertiser information session

The City of Ottawa’s Elections Office is hosting two virtual candidate and third-party advertiser information sessions on Monday, August 29, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. (English) and Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at 6:00 p.m. (French). The information sessions will cover a variety of topics, including but not limited to election signs, campaign finances and contributions, voting options, and what to expect on Voting Day. Please call the Elections Office at 613-580-2660 or email elections@ottawa.ca to register.

For more information on the 2022 Municipal Elections, visit ottawa.ca/vote or contact the Elections Office.

You can also connect with the City of Ottawa’s Elections Office through Facebook and Twitter.