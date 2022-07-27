City of Ottawa: Holiday Monday schedule changes

(This watercolour was painted by C.W. Jefferies long after the canal was completed and depicts Colonel By in full dress uniform and the contractor, Thomas McKay, at the Entrance Valley locks where Royal Sappers and Miners are working. Although there are several inaccuracies depicted, this is an excellent representation of the work carried out.)

With the upcoming Colonel By Day holiday on Monday, August 1st, the City of Ottawa is reminding residents of the following schedule changes and impacts to City services.

Green bin, recycling, and garbage collection

There will be no curbside green bin, recycling, garbage, or bulky item collection on Monday, August 1. Collection scheduled for Monday will be collected on Tuesday, August 2. Collection will be delayed by one day for the entire week.

Multi-residential garbage containers will be collected on the regular collection day. Multi-residential bulky items, recycling, and green bin collection scheduled for Monday, August 1 will be collected on Tuesday, August 2. Collection for these items will also be delayed by one day for the rest of the week.

The Trail Waste Facility will be open on Monday, August 1.

Transit service

OC Transpo bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule, with increased service on busy routes. Select trips on Routes 61, 63, and 75 will extend to Gatineau in the morning peak period and from Gatineau in the afternoon peak period.

O-Train Line 1 will operate on a reduced weekday schedule.

The whole family can ride all day on a Family DayPass for only $11.25. A family can be made up of as many as six people, with a maximum of two aged 13 and older.

OC Transpo Customer Service (613-560-5000) will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

OC Transpo’s Rideau Centre Customer Service Centre will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. You can book an appointment in advance using OC Transpo’s new Virtual Line. All other OC Transpo Customer Service Centres are currently closed.

OC Transpo Lost and Found (Heartwood House) will be closed on Monday, August 1.

For Para Transpo Services: Para Transpo will operate on a holiday service on Monday, August 1. Regular bookings on Monday, August 1, are automatically cancelled. Customers can book trips for Colonel By Day starting on Monday, July 25, by using My Para Transpo or calling 613-560-5000. The Taxi Coupon phone line will be closed. The reservations phone line will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., while the trip information and cancellation line will be open from 6:00 a.m. to 12:30 a.m.



For more information on Colonel By Day service, visit octranspo.com or call 613-560-5000. You can also connect with OC Transpo through Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Recreation and cultural services

Wading pools, indoor pools, outdoor pools, arenas, as well as recreation and fitness centres will operate on modified schedules. Please check ottawa.ca for details. Please note that some regular public swims may be cancelled on short notice due to a shortage of lifeguards. It is recommended you confirm by checking with the facility before leaving home.

Splash pads are open.

Beaches at Mooney’s Bay, Britannia, and Petrie Island are open and supervised between 11:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.

No summer camps or swimming lessons are scheduled on Monday, August 1.

Most art centres and museums will be closed on Monday, August 1. Please check with the centre or museum directly for details.

City Hall Art Gallery and Karsh-Masson Gallery will be closed on Monday, August 1.

Shenkman Arts Centre and Meridian Theatres @ Centrepointe are closed on Monday, August 1.

The City of Ottawa Archives and Gallery 112 will be closed on Monday, August 1.

Library Services

All Ottawa Public Library branches will be closed on Monday, August 1. Virtual services, loans, and programs can be accessed on the Ottawa Public Library website.

Municipal child care services

All municipal child care centreswill be closed.

Parking

All City parking regulations and restrictions apply.

Ottawa Public Health

Visit the OPH COVID-19 Vaccine page for vaccination clinic hours and availability.

Visit the OPH COVID-19 Testing page for testing centre and care clinic hours and availability.

The Ottawa Public Health COVID-19 Vaccine Booking Line will be closed on Monday, August 1.

The Sexual Health Clinic and satellite clinics will be closed.

The Site program office and supervised consumption services at 179 Clarence Street will be closed. The Site mobile van will operate from 5:00 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.

The Ottawa Public Health Information Centre and COVID-19 Information Line will be closed.

Dental clinics will be closed.

Client Service Centres

The City’s 3-1-1 Contact Centre will be open for urgent matters only. Please visit ottawa.ca/311 for more information.

The Client Services Centres at Ottawa City Hall, Ben Franklin Place, 580 Terry Fox Drive, 255 Centrum Boulevard and the City’s Provincial Offences Court at 100 Constellation Drive will be closed.

The Business Licensing Centre at 735 Industrial Avenue will be closed.

Community and Social Services

The Tom Brown respite centre at 141 Bayview Station Road will be closed on Monday, August 1.

The Bernard Grandmaître respite centre at 309 McArthur Avenue will be closed on Monday, August 1.

For more information on City programs and services, visit ottawa.ca, call 3-1-1 (TTY: 613-580-2401), or 613-580-2400 to contact the City using Canada Video Relay Service. You can also connect through Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.