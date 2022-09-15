City services and programs will remain open on September 19

The City of Ottawa will remain open for regular business on Monday, September 19 for the National Day of Mourning for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Client service centres, recreation and arts programming and services, waste and recycling collection, City of Ottawa Archives, Business Licensing Office, Building Code services and Employment and Social Services and Rent Supplement Offices will operate on a regular schedule.

OC Transpo will be operating its regular weekday schedule to accommodate students and businesses. OC Transpo will pause all service for 96 seconds at 1 pm to observe a moment of silence if it is safe to do so. OC Transpo and Para Transpo buses will pull over to the side of the road and all trains will be held at station platforms.

All branches of the Ottawa Public Library will also be open and operating regular business hours.

Recognizing the National Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, the City will honour her memory with a moment of silence across the corporation, if operationally feasible.

Residents and City employees mourning the passing of the Queen can sign the book of condolences available at Jean Pigott Place, Ottawa City Hall, which is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm until sunset on Monday, September 19. More information is available on ottawa.ca.