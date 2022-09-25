Come out and meet the Stittsville Lions at their open house

Since their inception in 1964, this year marks 58 years for the Stittsville and District Lions Club as a charitable organization in our community. The Club has been influential in their participation of and donations to many of our community events, upgrades to our sporting venues, and not to mention the Lions were instrumental in bringing to Stittsville, our first medical centre when they constructed their Main Street building throughout the years of 1979 and 1980. The medical centre is dedicated in memory of Walter Kavanagh and Ted Martin, two long-time, but now gone, members of the Stittsville Lions.

To carry on the Club’s legacy of their charitable work, they are seeking new members and are holding an Open House on September 28 from 7:00 until 8:00pm at the Lion’s Hall on Stittsville Main Street.

You will learn more about the background of the Lions, what the Club’s does both here in our community and further wide, as well as how you can join and make a difference right here in your own backyard of Stittsville.

Refreshments will be served and you are asked to RSVP your attendance to info@stittsvillelions.com.