Come out to Unity Square for grand opening on September 16 and support the Stittsville Food Bank

Huntington Property Management and the businesses at Unity Square are excited to celebrate the September 16th Grand Opening of this new business complex located at Hazeldean and Iber Roads. The celebration will take place from 10:00am until 2:00pm.

Knowing the struggle that the Stittsville Food Bank is currently experiencing to keep the shelves full – it is important to the business owners at Unity Square to support the Stittsville Food Bank. For this reason, the individual business owners felt the Grand Opening would an ideal opportunity to hold a Food Drive as traffic visiting the businesses would be at a higher rate than normal.

The Stittsville Food Bank (SFB) is currently at less than twenty percent capacity of what is required to meet their current demands. Their required service helping our community is at an all-time record high.

With the needs being high for the SFB, providing nutrients to school-age children is one of their priorities, but all donations are appreciated. Donation bins can be found in the individual businesses on opening day.

Important to the Unity Square businesses is the support that customers can provide with a donation of any of the following to the Food Drive:

Peanut butter

Jam

Canned tuna

Canned salmon

Cereal

Cereal bars

Juice boxes

Fruit cups

Apple sauce

Cheese whiz

Other school type snacks

Fun for everyone is guaranteed. A bouncy castle, face painting and a balloon animal artist will all be arranged in the centre of the parking lot at Unity Square. Games and entertainment, shop discounts, complimentary services and free samples will be a part of the celebration as well.

Mark your calendar for September 16 to come out to celebrate the grand opening of Unity Square, meet the business owners and bring along those non-perishable donations for the Stittsville Food Bank.