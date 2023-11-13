Come out to volunteer or enter a float at the 2023 Parade of Lights

Yes, Santa Claus is definitely coming to town and the Stittsville Village Association (SVA) is hoping to make his welcome the biggest and best ever. Stittsville’s Parade of Lights is happening on the evening of Saturday, December 2 and will start at 6:00 pm from the OCDSB property at Stittsville Main Street and Neil Avenue and will follow the traditional route down Stittsville Main Street to Carleton-Cathcart Street.

After the parade, Santa will be at Village Square Park where the trees will be lit to welcome in the holiday season, and where there will be Christmas music, hot chocolate, and treats to help the celebration.

As in past years, the Stittsville District Lions Club will be collecting donations along the route of the Parade for the Stittsville Food Bank. Spectators may make donations of cash or items of non-perishable food. The Lions have also installed the lights on the trees in the Village Square Park as they have been doing since 1997.

As usual, in order to make the Parade a success, many volunteers will be needed for manning barricades, etc. from 5:30 – 9:00pm. Anyone who would like to help, including students needing community volunteer hours, should apply by completing this form https://forms.gle/McDALqfEkfZCZLBGA. This year, Mavericks Donuts are partnering with the SVA and will be providing the treats for volunteers.

If you wish to have a float in the parade, for more details and to apply, complete the form at this link.