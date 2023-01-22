COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

From funding for electric buses to a list of outdoor rinks, Councillor Gower provides his update for the week of January 22nd. Register and have your say on the City’s budget at a public meeting hosted by the Councillor on February 13th. Residents can learn more about the Huntmar Drive expansion and Stittsville Main Street extension at an information meeting on January 31st; installation of ‘no parking’ and ‘no stopping’ signs are coming soon to Cope Drive at the new Shingwàkons Public School; and, if enough interest and there is staff availability, the after-school program at the CARDELREC-Complex may return. As a reminder – snow removal is still occurring on some of our residential streets.

Electric buses

Last week I participated in a federal funding announcement for electric buses. MP Mona Fortier (Ottawa–Vanier) and Mayor Mark Sutcliffe announced $350 million in federal funding towards the purchase of 350 zero-emission buses and charging infrastructure for Ottawa’s bus fleet. You can read all about the announcement here: https://www.glengower.ca/information/government-of-canada-funds-purchase-of-hundreds-of-new-electric-buses-for-ottawa/.

Ottawa has had four of these buses running since last February and the results so far are encouraging. The buses have the range required for Ottawa’s long bus routes and the batteries have held up to our cold weather. The weight of the batteries even gives the buses better traction on snowy days.

Shingwàkons Public School traffic update

City staff have been at the school during drop-off and pick-up times over the past two weeks to observe the traffic and pedestrian situation. They’ve recommended additional “no parking” and “no stopping” signage on Cope and nearby side streets that will be installed soon. There’s also an evaluation underway to determine which intersections may need a crossing guard.

We’re asking parents at all schools to try walking to school if possible to reduce the number of vehicles in school zones. If you have to drive, try parking a few blocks away and walking the last little bit.

And if you live near a school, try leaving a few minutes earlier or later to avoid the rush of traffic near schools during pick-up and drop-off times. Thanks for your co-operation.

Public info meeting about Huntmar Drive expansion and Stittsville Main Street extension

City staff are hosting a virtual info session on Tuesday, January 31 to present the latest plans for the expansion of Huntmar Drive (Maple Grove to Campeau) and Stittsville Main Street extension (from Jackson Trails to Robert Grant Avenue). Please register and see more info at: https://Ottawa.ca/huntmardrivestittsvillemain.

These projects were identified in the 2013 Transportation Master Plan (TMP) to support future travel demand in the area, and the work plan for the Environmental Assessment study was approved by council in 2021. The TMP anticipated the implementation to start sometime between 2026-2031, but we are working to advance that timeline.

Budget Q&A on February 13

Throughout February, City Councillors will be working with city staff to set Ottawa’s 2023 budget. On Monday, February 13 we’re hosting an online Q&A for Stittsville residents about the city budget. We’d like to hear your questions, and we’d like to hear about what’s important to you. What programs and services should the City of Ottawa be prioritizing? Where should we be making capital investments for improvements? Click here for info & registration: https://www.glengower.ca/information/qa-city-budget-2023-monday-february-13/.

Snow removal

Snow removal is ongoing on local streets in the coming days and weeks. Please watch for the temporary no-parking signage and remove your vehicles from the street so that crews can move as quickly and efficiently as possible. We’ve been posting day-to-day schedules on our Facebook page at: https://facebook.com/councillorglen.

After-school programs at CARDELREC

The staff at CARDELREC usually run an after-school program during the school year, but low registration last Fall led to its cancellation this year. With more parents returning to in-office work this winter, there is a higher demand for childcare and the rec centre has started a waiting list of interested clients. If they get enough interest and staff is available, they may be able to re-start the program for the rest of the school year. You can contact the recreation centre staff at 613-580-2532 for more info.

Frozen Water Pipe Program

The City’s Infrastructure and Water Services Department is taking proactive steps to prevent frozen water service pipes. During the cold months, the frost deepens in the ground which may lead to frozen water service pipes. More info here: https://www.glengower.ca/information/annual-frozen-water-pipes-service-notices/.

A list of outdoor rinks in Stittsville

This year we have 14 outdoor rinks in our community (including a new one this year at Joe Lewis Park in Potter’s Key!), each one maintained 100% by community volunteers. Here’s a list of locations: https://www.glengower.ca/information/a-list-of-outdoor-rinks-in-stittsville-2023/.

If you’d like to help out with snow clearing, flooding, maintenance or programming at these rinks, please contact our team at glen.gower@ottawa.ca and we’ll connect you with the rink operators. Thanks to all of the volunteers who help keep these rinks in great shape throughout the winter.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. You can also message us on WhatsApp at 613-277-0193. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower