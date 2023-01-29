COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

January has passed quickly and for the last week of the month, Councillor Gower provides his updates for the coming week, past week and upcoming events in Stittsville. Ottawa is celebrating Black History Month in February. This is a time to highlight and celebrate the best of black history, culture, honour ancestors and leaders in the black community – Ottawa has many activities planned for residents to join the celebration. The Councillor provides a link below sharing information on the status of snow clearing on Stittsville streets. City hall was busy this past week and updates are shared by the Councillor from the RTG/Ottawa agreement to plaques being installed to memorialize Mahsa Amini, the Iranian woman who was murdered in Iran, as well as the temporary spring opening of Wellington Street and the Transit Commission’s decision on zero-emission bus program. He is also holding a February 13th Q&A for Stittsville residents on 2023 Ottawa budget. Register and get out and skate at the Councillor’s Family Day free skate on February 20th.

Black History Month

February 1st marks the start of Black History Month and I encourage Stittsville residents to check out the range of events and programming happening in Ottawa. Music, art, lectures, networking events and more. Visit blackhistoryottawa.org for more information.

A note about the snow

We’ve had a very snowy winter so far, with total accumulation closing in on 200 centimetres. Thank you to Ottawa’s snow clearing crews for their non-stop work over the past few weeks.

Snowbanks are getting high and roads are getting narrower. Crews are out again this week removing snowbanks, neighbourhood by neighbourhood, street by street. This work takes time and is paused when there’s a heavy snowfall. We’ve been sharing updates about the snow clearing schedule to our Facebook page at facebook.com/councillorglen/. (You don’t need a Facebook account to see the updates.) If you’re street hasn’t been reached yet, they’ll be there soon.

A busy week at City Hall

Last Wednesday, City Council unanimously approved a proposed settlement agreement with Rideau Transit Group to resolve several outstanding issues between the City and RTG. An official statement can be found here: https://www.glengower.ca/information/city-of-ottawa-and-rideau-transit-group-announce-agreement-to-resolve-ongoing-disputes/.

This agreement builds on the work already being done to improve the system and reflects a number of recommendations from the LRT Commission Report. Due to confidentiality requirements and information that is protected by solicitor-client privilege, I can’t share additional information at this time.

One of Justice Hourigan’s conclusions in the LRT inquiry report is that “over time, structural problems can be resolved through good faith, communication, and co-operation”. This agreement goes a long way to achieving that goal.

Council proclaimed January 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day to create greater public understanding and awareness of this horrific period in history from 1933 to 1945.

We also voted to place plaques on streets near the Iranian embassy in memory of Mahsa Amini, the woman who was tortured and murdered by Iran’s “morality police”.

On Thursday, Transportation Committee approved a temporary re-opening of Wellington Street this spring. We had a lengthy discussion about how the street could be transformed in the future and will continue working with the Federal Government for a long-term reconfiguration.

On Friday, the Transit Commission approved the funding model and business case for OC Transpo’s Zero-Emission Bus program.

Both items will now go to City Council for final approval.

Q&A: City Budget 2023 (Monday, February 13)

On Monday, February 13 we’re hosting an online Q&A for Stittsville residents about the city budget. We’d like to hear your questions, and we’d like to hear about what’s important to you. What programs and services should the City of Ottawa be prioritizing? Where should we be making capital investments for improvements? Click here to register: https://www.glengower.ca/information/qa-city-budget-2023-monday-february-13/.

Family Day Skate – February 20, 2023

Come join me and my team on Family Day for a free family skate. on Monday, February 20 from 11:00am-12:00pm at CARDELREC. Advance registration is required. Click here to register: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/family-day-skate-tickets-523008461387.

Routine Vaccination for Children at Neighbourhood Health & Wellness Hubs

Routine vaccinations protect people and those around them against diseases like measles and polio, and are required for school and daycare attendance. For children and youth who are facing barriers to accessing routine vaccinations in the community, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is helping them get caught up on their vaccines. In addition to Ottawa Public Health’s Family Vaccination Clinics, four Neighbourhood Health and Wellness Hubs now offer routine vaccinations. All vaccines at these clinics are offered at no cost, and an Ontario Health Insurance Plan (OHIP) card is not required.

A reminder to update immunization records by reporting them Ottawa Public Health. Visit the following website: ParentingInOttawa.ca/immunizations.

Online survey for Ottawa’s economic development strategy

The City of Ottawa is developing an Economic Development Strategy for the new Term of Council. As a valued member of the city’s broader business community, you are invited to complete this short online survey which will serve as an important input into the strategy’s development. Please consider taking a few minutes to complete the survey, which will be available from January 23 – February 6, 2023: https://engage.ottawa.ca/new-economic-development-strategy.

