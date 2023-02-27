COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week, Councillor Gower updates the community on potholes, his upcoming speakers series and Councillor’s chat, as well as the June 17 Welcome to Stittsville Festival. He is seeking members for the Stittsville Diversity Advisory Committee who would be responsible for advising his office on community issues relating to diversity and anti-racism in Stittsville. Information on the new ‘speed camera’ coming to Stittsville is shared, and extends thanks to those who co-operated during the winter parking bans. The Councillor also asks residents to read the Ottawa Public Health report OPH that outlines a plethora of data on mental health, addictions and substance use health among Ottawa students during the pandemic compared to data collected in 2019. Don’t forget to contact the Councillor’s office if you need assistance with a city or community issue at the contact information below.

Pothole repairs

Given the ups-and-downs in temperatures and weather this year, the Roads and Parking Services team have sprung into action to address potholes.

Potholes are formed when water seeps into small cracks or holes in the road. As temperatures drop, the water under the road freezes and expands pushing up on the road above, creating larger cracks – when the temperature rises above zero, the water evaporates and leaves an open space under the road. The weight of cars and trucks travelling over these weak spots breaks the asphalt, resulting in potholes.

Potholes are filled by cleaning the hole of debris and water, then packing it with asphalt and rolling or pounding it down. At this time of year, some potholes in high traffic areas may need to be refilled more than once. This happens because water works its way back into the hole preventing the asphalt from forming an adhesive bond with the pavement.

If you encounter a pothole that needs attention, please call 3-1-1 to make a report.

March 7: Councillor’s Speaker Series

We still have a few spots available for next week’s Councillor’s Speaker Series, featuring Stittsville’s Elie Nasrallah. He’s a certified immigration consultant and author, and he’ll be reading from his most recent book: Gates and Walls: Stories of Migration in Modern Times. This event is in-person at the Stittsville library. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/councillors-speaker-series-elie-nesrallah-tickets-543159965077.

March 11: Councillor Chat

We’re hosting our next Councillor Chat on Saturday, March 11 from 11:00am-1:00pm at Brown’s Your Independent Grocer. Drop by to say hello, ask a question, or share your feedback. Hope to see you there.

Welcome to Stittsville Festival on June 17

We’ve started organizing this year’s edition of the Welcome to Stittsville Festival, showcasing Stittsville’s diverse cultures and connecting community members. We are looking for exhibitors and performers to participate in this year’s event. Please email me for more info: glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

Diversity Advisory Committee

We’re looking for new members to be a part of our Stittsville Diversity Advisory Committee. This group advises my office on community issues relating to diversity and anti-racism in Stittsville and more broadly in the City of Ottawa. They’re also involved in developing projects and initiatives that support and celebrate newcomers and diversity in Stittsville. More info: https://www.glengower.ca/community/diversity-advisory-committee-new-members-welcome/.

Automated Speed Enforcement

There’s a new Automated Speed Enforcement (speed camera) location coming to Stittsville in 2023, on Stittsville Main Street near St. Stephen School. This is the location that was supposed to be installed last year, but equipment delays from the supplier have bumped it to this year. By the end of 2023, and city-wide, there will be 40 sites with speed cameras. All money collected through fines – approximately $9-million in 2022 – gets re-invested back into a variety of road safety programs. Please slow down in school zones and on all residential streets in our community!

Fines for winter parking bans

Thanks to everyone for your co-operation during the recent winter parking bans. This season, by-law officers have issued 20,348 tickets for vehicles parked in violation of the bans. Assuming every owner pays the early payment fine of $105, those tickets could result in $2.1-million worth of fines. (via CTV News Ottawa).

Ottawa Public Health – student drug use and health survey

OPH has released a ton of data on mental health, addictions and substance use health among Ottawa students during the pandemic, along with a comparison to 2019 results. OPH says the report shows the resiliency of youth in our community to adapt to an unprecedented life event, but also highlights how this experience has negatively impacted many youth: https://www.ottawapublichealth.ca/en/reports-research-and-statistics/mental-health-reports.aspx.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower