COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

March Break is over and Councillor Gower is back in the office. This week he shares information and updates on the March 23 incident at Trustee M. Curry Park; remembering John Brummell; the new homework club and the need for volunteers for a youth basketball program; an update on Abbott’s Run construction; the Wellings of Stittsville new site plan; nominations are open for the Stittsville Volunteer Awards; register for the Spring ‘Cleaning the Capital’ campaign; and, the discussion papers for the New Zoning By-law.

Incident at Trustee M. Curry Park

Police responded to a stabbing incident in the parking lot at Trustee M. Curry Park last Thursday evening. This incident has caused concern and distress in the community and we have reached out to Ottawa Police to understand what happened and what additional action might be required.

Police have confirmed that there were injuries to two people. They believe the incident is isolated and there is no direct threat to the general public. Their investigation is ongoing.

Since the incident, we’ve heard from a few neighbours with concerns about safety in the area of the park. We reached out to our Community Police Officer and to the General Manager of Parks and Recreation to ask for a review of the park and to identify any actions needed to improve safety.

Our community police officer has confirmed that it is the first incident of this nature in this area. As a result of this current incident, police have stepped up patrols in the area and we will continue to ask for additional attention from police and by-law officers.

Police have also asked us to encourage residents to report these occurrences. Call 9-1-1 for a life-threatening emergency or crime in progress. Non-emergency reports can be made here: https://www.ottawapolice.ca/en/reports-and-requests/file-a-report.aspx . Call 3-1-1 to report graffiti, garbage, or activity in parks after hours.

Remembering John Brummell

I was very sad to hear about the recent passing of John Brummell. I will miss him greatly. He was a dedicated contributor in our community, both in his role as a journalist as well as through his many volunteer pursuits over the years. John and his friend John Curry were everywhere with the Stittsville News, attending community association meetings, local hockey games, school graduations, neighbourhood picnics and music recitals. What I’ll remember most about John is his friendly spirit that put everyone around him at ease. He brought so much joy to his work, which was reflected in the genuine smiles from the people he photographed. My condolences to John’s family and his many friends in the community.

Stittsville Youth Homework Club is now open

The Stittsville Youth Homework Centre (SYHC) is a Kiwanis Club of Kanata-Stittsville venture with the organizational support of my team. Located at the Stittsville Legion (1481 Stittsville Main), it’s open Mondays and Wednesdays after school to provide a safe, quiet and supportive environment for high school students. Adult volunteers will be on hand to help. More info here…

We’re also still looking for volunteers to help with a drop-in basketball program for high school students. Please contact me if you can help: glen.gower@ottawa.ca

Construction has started at Abbott’s Run

Construction has started at Minto’s Abbott’s Run community, located east of Iber between Hazeldean and Abbott. We’ve posted a summary of the work and potential impacts to residents and businesses. More info here…

Revised Site Plan for the next phase of Wellings

The City of Ottawa has received a revised Site Plan Control Application from Wellings of Stittsville for their property at 20 Cedarow Court, for a proposed six storey seniors’ residential apartment building. More info here…

Nominations are open

Do you know a person, business or community group going above and beyond to make a difference in Stittsville? We want to hear about them! The Stittsville Volunteer Awards are an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the dedication of volunteers in our community. Nominations must be received by email at the end of day on April 21, 2023, and the awards celebration will take place May 31. More info here…

Registration is open

Twice a year, thousands of residents help keep our community spaces clean and green through Cleaning the Capital and you can join them by registering for the spring 2023 campaign. To learn more about the campaign or to register your project, visit ottawa.ca/clean

New Zoning By-law Discussion Papers

The City of Ottawa is starting consultation on the development of a new Zoning By-law with the release of seven discussion papers. They’re a must-read for anyone interested in planning development since this project will be critical in shaping the future of our city. More info here…

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower