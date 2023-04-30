COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Another week has swiftly passed, and with that, Councillor Glen Gower shares some upcoming events and news from the community. This week, the Councillor is encouraging residents to support the Mayor’s request of Premier Ford for additional funding for supportive housing and homelessness programs by writing to the list of officials provided below. Register for his May 28th family bike ride and Jane’s Walk behind held on May 6th. There is an OC Transpo bus route review taking place; a technical briefing on the new recommended Curbside Waste Diversion Policy will take place on Thursday, May 4 at 1pm; Crossing Bridge Park is up for renewed playground equipment; a new summer program is being introduced ‘YOUth Decides’ with details provided below.

Funding for supportive housing and homelessness programs

Last week, Mayor Sutcliffe wrote to Premier Ford with an urgent request regarding funding for supportive housing and homelessness programs. (See a copy of the letter here…)

The 2023 Ontario budget allocated an additional $202-million each year for supportive housing and homelessness programs across the province. We have since learned that Ottawa will receive only $845,100, while Toronto will receive $48-million. Based on Toronto’s allocation and the population of the two cities, Ottawa’s share should be in the range of at least $16-million to $18-million.

The Alliance to End Homelessness has launched a letter writing campaign encouraging residents to write to provincial officials. Please take a few moments to participate. Ottawa urgently needs provincial money to provide housing assistance and support services to our vulnerable populations.

I’m asking residents to write a letter to Premier Ford, the Honourable Steve Clark (Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing) and MPP Goldie Ghamari to ask the Province to provide adequate funding that our community urgently needs.

Premier Doug Ford: premier@ontario.ca

Minister Steve Clarke: minister.mah@ontario.ca

MPP Goldie Ghamari: goldie.ghamari@pc.ola.org

You can also share your comments with me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

May 28: Mission to Mars family bike ride

Join us on Sunday, May 28 for Mission to Mars, a family bike ride on the Trans Canada Trail. We’ll depart from Village Square Park and travel west along the Trans Canada Trail, following the new planetary signage all the way to Mars. We’ll ride at a leisurely pace, and everyone is encouraged to wear a safe costume and decorate their bikes. The cyclists with the best costume and decorations will win a prize! Click here for details & registration…

OC Transpo Launches Bus Route Review

OC Transpo is conducting a bus route review and they want to hear from you. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been significant changes to how customers use transit and there’s need to review the service planning principles that are used to shape OC Transpo’s bus route network to better match customer travel patterns. These principles include things like how far you walk to get to a bus stop, how frequently the bus runs, and the maximum number of people on the bus. More info…

May 6: Jane’s Walk on Stittsville Main Street

Registration is now open for this year’s Jane’s Walk Ottawa Festival. I’m hosting a walk this year on Stittsville Main Street on Saturday, May 6 at 4:00pm. Spaces are limited and registration is required: https://www.janeswalkottawa.ca/en/walks/janes-walk-ottawa-gatineau-2023/21674.

Jane’s Walk is a pedestrian-focused event that improves urban literacy by offering insights into local history, planning, design, and civic engagement through the simple act of walking and observing. There are walks planned all over Ottawa on May 5 & 6, check out the Jane’s Walk web site for info.

Crossing Bridge Park Renewal: Concept plans

The City of Ottawa is seeking input on concept plans prepared for the lifecycle replacement of the playground equipment in Crossing Bridge Park. Two different concept plans with images of the proposed playground equipment options are available for review. Residents are invited to complete the survey on Engage Ottawa and provide comments on the play equipment options.

May 2023 multicultural & human rights calendar

Every month we publish a monthly calendar listing the main commemorative dates of different religions and cultures, as well as important dates related to the strengthening of human rights and diversity. Click here for this month’s edition…

Ice Storm: Public Works cleanup operations

As of last, our Roads crews have cleared 423 lane kilometres of debris, and started pick-ups in Stittsville on Friday. Wood chips are available free of charge at several locations including Kanata Recreation Complex. (100 Charlie Rogers Place). Forestry crews have responded to over 5,000 individual calls for service. Parks and other locations with more extensive damage are being assessed and will see clean-up and replanting starting later in 2023. More info…

Residents are asked to stay off sports fields and baseball diamonds

The City of Ottawa is asking residents, rental contract holders and organizers of large public events to stay off all municipal ball diamonds and sports fields. League conveners for ball diamonds will be contacted directly to advise that May 1 season opening for ball fields is being delayed. Ball diamonds and sports fields require additional maintenance and drying time before they open and could be damaged if used while in their current condition. More info…

New YOUth Decides summer program for ages 11-14

This summer youth in our community are invited to participate in YOUth Decides summer “camp”. YOUth Decides is being offered at Johnny Leroux Arena at 10 Warner Colpitts. The youth will decide what they want to do for the week with the help of City Camp Counsellors, with each day consisting of a sport, life skill, leadership skill and a team building activity. The camp will run weekly from July 3 to August 25 from 8:30am to 4:30pm. For more information and to register, please contact program coordinator, Beata Arsenault at beata.arseneault@ottawa.ca.

City to hold technical briefing on new curbside waste diversion policy

The City will hold a technical briefing about the new recommended Curbside Waste Diversion Policy on Thursday, May 4 at 1pm. Residents and media are welcome to attend this public meeting. The meeting will be available on the City’s YouTube channel. More info…

Light Rail Sub-Committee receives plan to address public inquiry recommendations

The City is committed to addressing all inquiry recommendations and improving the customer experience on the LRT through enhanced reliability. Thirty-six recommendations have already been completed or incorporated into policies for future implementation. The remainder are in progress and anticipated to be completed by the end of 2023. Progress on the recommendations will be shared on OC Transpo’s Commitment to Transparency web page. More info…

OC Transpo makes it easier to pay your fare on Para Transpo

New smartcard readers are now live on all Para Transpo minibuses and taxis. The readers allow you to pay with a Presto card, credit card, or mobile wallet on a smartphone. A debit card option will be available soon. More info…

Vacant Unit Tax update

99% of all property owners have now competed the Vacant Unit Tax declaration. Thank you to all residents for your participation in this program.

Get in touch! Écrivez-nous!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower