COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Little free libraries & more

City staff have published new proposed regulations to allow for curbside residential gardening, little free libraries and retail vending in the City’s right of way.

Believe it or not, most of these activities are either not currently allowed, or highly restricted by rules and regulations. Last year City Council supported my motion to direct staff to make changes to reduce the red tape and restrictions involved for the little libraries. You can find more info here: https://www.glengower.ca/information/proposed-regulations-on-little-free-libraries-roadside-gardening-and-more.

Coming up at Planning & Housing Committee

The committee will be deciding on a Zoning By-Law amendment proposal from Minto for their Abbott’s Run development at 5618 Hazeldean Road. It’s a big piece of land just east of Iber that stretches from Hazeldean to Abbott.

I am disappointed that there’s no retail being considered at the corner of Abbott and Robert Grant. This would support a 15-minute community in the central part of the Fernbank area. We will lose that opportunity if all of this property is zoned residential, with no provision for other uses. I am working with planning staff and Minto to revise the plan to add a local commercial zone to allow for uses such as a coffee shop, day care, hair salon, corner store, etc. This would align to the principles of the new Official Plan to encourage a more walkable suburban community. You can read more here: https://www.glengower.ca/development/planning-housing-committee-considers-mintos-5618-hazeldean-proposal-on-may-17/.

OLT orders approval of 1981 Maple Grove

In April, the Ontario Land Tribunal (OLT) ordered the approval of the Draft Plan of Subdivision and Zoning By-law Amendment applications at 1981 Maple Grove Road. Claridge appealed their application last year before the file came to Planning Committee and City Council for approval.

The subdivision will include 212 homes, a park, and construction of the Maple Grove-Stittsville Main intersection. The OLT’s approval is final and not subject to further appeal or public comment. You can read more here: https://www.glengower.ca/development/update-ontario-land-tribunal-decision-for-1981-maple-grove/.

Recap of Transit Commission on May 11, 2023

Lots to highlight from last Thursday’s Transit Commission meeting:

A major update on new technology being deployed to improve GPS and data for apps like Transit, Google Maps, and Apple Maps. Plus first-trip predictions.

Performance report on zero-emission buses. They’ve met or exceeded expectations.

Ridership reached 6-million customer trips in March, the highest monthly ridership since 2019.

Details here: https://www.glengower.ca/notebook/notebook-recap-of-transit-commission-on-may-11-2023/.

Spring 2023 tree planting update

Forestry Services’ Spring Tree Planting Program started last week and will continue until the end of June. This includes tree planting in parks, at City facilities, and along streets through Forestry Services’ lifecycle tree planting programs as well as the projects for the 2023 Schoolyard Tree Planting Grant Program. In this round of planting, 155 trees are being planted at 87 locations in Stittsville. Read more: https://www.glengower.ca/information/spring-2023-tree-planting-update/.

NOTEBOOK: How police are tackling vehicle theft

Earlier this month, the provincial government announced that it will be investing $51 million to help fight auto theft in Ontario. It includes the creation of an Organized Crime Towing and Auto Theft Team led by the OPP; a new community safety grant that targets auto theft; and the creation of a new Major Auto Theft Prosecution Response Team.

Local police data shows there were approximately 100 car thefts in the Stittsville area in 2022, with similar numbers in other suburban Ottawa communities with close access to provincial highways, like Kanata, Barrhaven and Orleans. Read more: https://www.glengower.ca/information/notebook-how-police-are-tackling-auto-theft/.

ROAD CLOSURE: Shea Road southbound from Fernbank to Flewellyn

Please be advised that Thomas Cavanagh Construction Limited will be completing the installation of a storm sewer along Shea Road from Fernbank Road to Flewellyn Road. These works are required as part of the stormwater outlet to the Shea Village development. Works have been tentatively scheduled between Monday May 15, 2023, and Monday July 31, 2023. The closure includes the Cosanti-Shea intersection. More info: https://www.glengower.ca/information/road-closure-shea-road-southbound-from-fernbank-to-flewellyn-starting-may-15/.

May 28: Mission to Mars family bike ride

Join us on Sunday, May 28 for Mission to Mars, a family bike ride on the Trans Canada Trail. We’ll depart from Village Square Park and travel west along the Trans Canada Trail, following the new planetary signage all the way to Mars. We’ll ride at a leisurely pace, and everyone is encouraged to wear a safe costume and decorate their bikes. The cyclists with the best costume and decorations will win a prize! Click here for details & registration…

