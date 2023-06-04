COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

The past week was an exciting one for those who were nominated for a Stittsville volunteer award – Councillor Gower shares the list of recipients with a link to the video in case you missed the evening on May 31st. On June 20th come out to the Stittsville Library to hear Paralympian Collinda Joseph speak as part of the Councillor’s speaker’s series. Further information is shared on the City’s new waste collection ‘bag and tag’ program. Ottawa Fire may be knocking on your door this week to check fire alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. The application from Minto for 5618 Hazeldean Road is returning to the Planning Committee this week. Don’t forget to mark your calendars for the June 17 ‘Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival’ hosted by the Councillor.

Stittsville Volunteer Awards – congratulations to nominees and recipients

The Stittsville Volunteer Awards highlight and celebrate the dedication of volunteers in our community. The annual awards ceremony was held last Wednesday at Johnny Leroux Arena. You can watch a video of the presentations and see a full list of nominees and recipients on my web site: https://www.glengower.ca/community/2023-stittsville-volunteer-awards-nominees-and-recipients/

This year’s recipients include:

The Roger Griffiths Memorial Citizen of the Year: Capt. Brian Bedard

The John Curry Memorial Youth of the Year: Kaitlyn LeBoutillier

Senior of the Year: Dave Rooke

Business of the Year: Scratch Box Gastro Truck

Volunteer Group of the Year: Hazeldean Gardens Retirement Residence Volunteers

Teacher of the Year: Matthew Davey

(Collinda Joseph is a Bronze medalist in wheelchair curling at the 2022 Beijing Paralympics. Photo: Stittsville Central)

Councillor’s Speaker Series

I hope you’ll join us for our next Councillor’s Speaker Series, featuring Stittsville resident Collinda Joseph. She has competed at three world championships on Canada’s wheelchair curling team. In 2022, her team won a bronze medal at the Paralympics in Beijing. Learn about Collinda’s journey and her advocacy work for the importance of accessibility in sports. It’s on Tuesday, June 20 at the Stittsville library branch. Admission is free but advanced registration is required through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/councillors-speaker-series-collinda-joseph-tickets-646260531647

Talking trash: Videos about waste collection in Ottawa

Ottawa City Council will soon be making a decision on a new policy to change curbside garbage collection in Ottawa. It’s known as “partial pay-as-you-throw” or a “bag tag” program. It’s part of an ongoing review of new initiatives for how we handle garbage, recycling, and organics known as the “Solid Waste Master Plan”.

I’m still reviewing information and feedback before I make up my mind. In the meantime, I’ve shared some videos and additional based on questions we’ve received so far. Please see: https://glengower.ca/trash

Ottawa Fire is knocking on doors this week

Firefighters from Ottawa Fire Services will visit homes across the city from Monday, June 5 to Monday, June 12 as part of the spring Wake Up! program to ensure smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms are present and working. Firefighters will ask to inspect and test alarms and provide information on fire safety and home escape planning. Residents who do not have working smoke alarms may have one installed for them or be provided with new batteries. Ottawa Fire Services will provide these services to residents for free. (Firefighters will be in uniform, and residents are not obligated to provide them access to their home.) More info here…

UPDATE: 5618 Hazeldean application back at Planning Committee

The Zoning By-Law amendment proposal from Minto for Phase 1 of their Abbott’s Run development at 5618 Hazeldean Road will be back at Planning & Housing Committee on Wednesday. Minto now has revised their application to carve out a 0.5-hectare block to accommodate commercial uses. The exact zoning will be confirmed when Minto submits “Phase 2” of their plans. More info…

Protecting Our Wetlands

Thanks to everyone for your interest in Thursday’s public meeting about the Goulbourn Wetlands. Registration is full but we’ll share a summary of the meeting on my web site soon, stay tuned.

More on my web site:

June 2023 multicultural & human rights calendar

June is National Indigenous History Month; Pride Month; Italian Heritage Month; Filipino Heritage Month; and Portuguese Heritage Month. We publish a monthly calendar listing the main commemorative dates of different religions and cultures, as well as important dates related to the strengthening of human rights and diversity. See this month’s calendar here…

JUNE 17: Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival

We’re less than a month away from the second edition of the Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival! If you are a Stittsville resident and want to learn more about your vibrant and diverse community, you won’t want to miss this event! Enjoy a day of discoveries and learning, and allow yourself to be transported to different cultures that make Stittsville so unique! Saturday, June 17 from 12pm-4pm at Village Square Park. More info…

Get in touch! Écrivez-nous!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower