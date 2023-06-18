COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week, Councillor Gower has several updates. He shares his thoughts on the three-item garbage limit – take the time to read his comments. There is a hazardous waste drop-off coming up and on June 26 register to attend a follow-up meeting on the protection of our wetlands. Learn more about the new paramedics to be hired. A new concept plan for Granary Grove Park is released and the city would like feedback from residents. There are free exercise opportunities for youth, information on motorcycle safety and more.

My thoughts on the three-item garbage limit

Starting in Spring 2024, residents will be able to put out up to three garbage items every two weeks, down from the current limit of six. No tags required. A garbage item can be a garbage bag, a 140-litre container, or a bulky item like a piece of furniture. Blue bins, black bins, green bins, and diaper pick-up will still be unlimited.

This means a household could potentially put out 420 litres of garbage every two weeks using three containers. That’s roughly the size of a large deep freezer that can be found in your basement – that’s a lot of garbage, no matter how big your household.

I voted in favour of the three-item limit but it wasn’t my first choice. I don’t think it’s strong enough to drive significant waste diversion. Every pound of waste that ends up in the landfill that could otherwise be diverted is just that: waste. It’s an inefficiency and it comes at a huge cost to the city and residents. Read my thoughts on the new policy…

Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off this Sunday

The City of Ottawa is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste drop-off event on Sunday, June 25 at the Canadian Tire Centre, parking lot 6, 200 Cyclone Taylor Boulevard. Residents are welcome to bring their hazardous materials to the event between 8 am and 4 pm. More info…

Help Protect Stittsville’s Wetlands – Community Meeting on June 26

To build on the momentum of the Protecting Our Wetlands meeting on June 8, residents Steve Klein and Janet Stavinga will be hosting a special follow up meeting featuring guest speakers and a discussion about organizing a community group dedicated to the protection and enhancement of the fragile and ecologically significant wetlands in Stittsville. It’s on Monday, June 26 at 7:00pm at Johnny Leroux Arena. Click here for info & registration…

Committee approves plan to hire 40 new paramedics per year

The City’s Emergency Preparedness and Protective Services Committee has approved the Ottawa Paramedic Service’s investment plan for 2024 to 2026, which would put more new paramedics on the road to address a steady increase in service demand and help reduce the amount of time spent waiting in offload delay in hospital emergency rooms. Read more…

New Granary Grove Park: Concept Plans

The City of Ottawa is looking for your feedback on the design of a new neighbourhood park. The new park is located within the Shea Village subdivision. Read more…

Free access for youth to cardio and weight rooms at select City recreation centres

Tony Graham Automotive Group sponsorship is providing free access for Ottawa youth to cardio and weight rooms for the summer months at select City recreation centres. To qualify for the free workout pass, youth must be a resident of Ottawa between the ages of 13 to 17, attend a short orientation at their preferred location to familiarize them with the safe use of the equipment, and have a signed consent form from a parent or guardian. For more information on this new youth recreation program, visit ottawa.ca/TonyGrahamYouthPass.

Goodlife Fitness is also offering free access for youth ages 12-17. Details here…

Motorcycle safety

Warm weather means more motorcyclists on our roads – and they are counting on other drivers to notice them. Drivers, always check your blind spots and give riders extra space at intersections, especially when completing left turns. Learn more: How to spot an invisible motorcycle…

Events –

June 22: Stittsville Front Porch Concerts

Registration is now open for the 2023 Stittsville Porch Party! All musicians are welcome regardless of experience level or instrument of choice. You can sign up here: 2023 Stittsville Front Porch Concerts Performance Sign Up Survey (surveymonkey.com) Follow Stittsville Porch Concerts to stay updated: https://www.facebook.com/StittFrontPorchConcerts/

June 24: Stittsville Kanata Kiwanis Yard Sale

The Stittsville Kanata branch of the Kiwanis Club are hosting a Yard Sale at the Stittsville Village Square Park on June 24th from 8am to 1pm. All proceeds will go to the club to support their projects.

June 29: Biz Chat With Councillor Glen

The Stittsville Business Association is hosting a Dinner at Jimmy’s Waffle World, with Special Guest Councillor Glen Gower. Event is 6:00 pm to 8:00 p.m at Jimmy’s Waffle World, 5862 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville. Please rsvp to info@stittsvilleba.ca

July 1: Canada Day Flag Raising

Join us at 9:00am to kick off Canada Day with a flag raising and national anthem. It takes places at the “Welcome to Stittsville” sign at Kavanagh Square at the corner of Hazeldean and Stittsville Main. Followed by light refreshments at Hazeldean Gardens. More info…

July 1: Canada Day in Stittsville

Stittsville Village Association is, once again, hosting Canada Day Celebration from 1:00pm until after the fireworks display at Sacred Heart High School field. Event is free.

Get in touch! Écrivez-nous!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower