COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Ottawa City Council is holding their last full council meeting on July 12, 2023 before a summer break is taken. With that in mind, Councillor Gower will not be providing community updates in Stittsville Central until the beginning of August as he will be taking some time off for vacation. In the interim, he wanted to ensure that residents are kept up-to-date this week with his community notes below.

Share your feedback through the Ottawa Police Strategic Plan Consultation Survey

Ottawa Police are asking residents to provide their feedback on police priorities through a public survey at pia.ottawapolice.ca. The results will help guide the development of the new Strategic Plan and the 2024 Ottawa Police Service Budget. Please take a few moments this week to complete the survey and help shape police service in Ottawa.

Hate motivated incidents in Ottawa sees 23.5% increase in 2023

The Ottawa Police Service has seen a significant rise in the number of reported hate and bias motivated incidents, with a 23.5 percent increase from 2022 year to date.

“As a police service we have zero tolerance for any type of hate-motivated incident,” said Chief Eric Stubbs. “We want the community to know that we take every report seriously and we will fully investigate each incident. Hateful rhetoric, crimes, and incidents are unacceptable. These incidents threaten the peace and security of our families, our friends, our neighbours, and visitors to our city.”

If you have been a victim of a hate-motivated incident you can file a report online or call us at 613-236-1222, extension 7300. If you are in immediate danger, please dial 911 right away. Read more…

Highway 417 will close between July 13 and 17 for bridge replacement

The Bronson rapid bridge replacement on Highway 417 is scheduled to take place July 13 to 17.

The project will close the following sections of the highway, starting at 8 pm on Thursday, July 13 and slated to reopen at 6 am on Monday, July 17: Eastbound lanes between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe; and Westbound lanes between Metcalfe/Catherine and Rochester. Read more…

1650 Shea Road: Site Plan Control and Plan of Condominium Application

The City of Ottawa has received a Site Plan Control application to build 13 three-story buildings with back-to-back townhomes, with a total of 116 homes being proposed for the site. The property is located to the northwest of the intersection of Cosanti Drive and Shea Road within the Edenwylde subdivsion. More info…

Recommended reading: “Canada’s future can be seen in suburban diversity”

A good opinion piece from Stittsville’s Elie Nasrallah in the Ottawa Citizen: “Immigrants, historical trends and academic studies show, have for a long time provided Canada a needed infusion of dynamism; innovation; cultural energy and vitality; trade connections with the world; and much-desired, knowledge-based human capital.” Read it here…

Subscribe to my Substack

In the course of a week I consume tons of material about city planning, transit and transportation, and other issues relevant to our city. I’ve started a Substack newsletter to share a weekly round-up of interesting and useful things that I come across. Check it out at glengower.substack.com

July 22: West Side Pride

Bringing a new Pride celebration to Stittsville’s Alexander Grove Park. 2SLGTBQIA+ celebration not only for the Stittsville, Kanata areas but also for outlying areas as well: Kinburn, Dunrobin, Carp, Arnprior, Pakenham and Renfrew. With music, performers, a community info fair, children’s area, food trucks and more. From 12pm-5pm at Alexander Grove Park (10 Warner-Colpitts Lane next to Johnny Leroux Arena). More info: https://www.facebook.com/events/278230271424261

Get in touch! Écrivez-nous!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower