COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

There’s a trio of great events coming up on Saturday, August 12 in Stittsville. I’m disappointed to be heading out of town but I hope you’ll check them out.

Stittsville Legion Building Fundraiser (618 Fest)

The Stittsville Legion Branch 618 is hosting a Building Fundraiser including great food, games and entertainment. If donations reach $1,000, local MPP Goldie Ghamari has offered to take the plunge in the dunk tank! The event runs from 1:00pm to 11:00pm at the Legion parking lot, 1481 Stittsville Main Street. Details

August 12: Operation Come Home Food Drive

The Rotary Club of Ottawa-Stittsville is supporting Operation Come Home by having a one-day Food Drive on Saturday from 10am to 3pm outside of Brown’s Independent Grocer at 1251 Main Street. Please contact Michael Dixon, partnersottawachair@gmail.com for more info.

Zida Academy Community Summer Festival

Zida Academy is hosting their first annual community summer festival on August 12. This is a free family-friendly event with entertainment and activities for the entire family including Monkey Rock Music, bouncy castles and much more. This is all happening at the school at 1 Henry Goulburn Way from 10am to 2pm.

Bonus: On Thursday, August 10), check out “A Night at the Museum” , a Fundraiser Farmer’s Market at the Goulbourn Museum, from 5pm-9pm. The Goulbourn Museum is at 2064 Huntley Road. More info…

Highway 417 will close August 10 to 14 for bridge replacement

The Ministry of Transportation Ontario will be closing the following sections of Highway 417 for the rapid bridge replacement over Percy Street, starting at 8 pm on Thursday, August 10 until around 6 am on Monday, August 14:

Eastbound lanes between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe

Westbound lanes between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson.

Lane reductions and ramp closures are scheduled to start at 7 pm on Thursday, August 10, with the full closure of Highway 417 scheduled to be in place by 8 pm. More info..

Blasting at 360 Bobolink

Blasting is underway to prepare the site for construction and is expected to last about six weeks. Notification has been given to residents within 150 metres of the blasting site, and vibration monitors will be installed. More information at glengower.ca/blasting/

121 Brae: Meeting on August 22

Our office will be holding an information meeting on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. through Zoom to discuss this proposed zoning by-law amendment application. Details here…

37 Wildpine: Meeting on August 30

Our office will be holding an information meeting on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. through zoom to discuss this revised Plan of Subdivision application and revised Zoning By-Law Amendment application. Details here…

Tree clearing for Idylea subdivision (6015 Fernbank)

Starting next week, crews will be removing dead, dying or hazardous trees within the linear park space adjacent to John Sidney Crescent, Liard Street, and Caribou Avenue. Details here…

The Good Reads Book Store

Within the Stittsville Public Library, located by the reception area, is The Good Read Book Store. This used book store has a selection of Fiction, Non-Fiction, Children’s books, CDs, DVDs, Magazines and Jig-Saw Puzzles. The store is based on donations (always welcome) from our community which accounts for the diversity in the choice of books. Operated by FOPLA (Friends of the Ottawa Public Library), proceeds from the sale of books are used to support the Ottawa Public Library.

