COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week, Councillor Glen shares some sad news with the community – the passing of Brad Schoenherr. There are two links provided for those who wish to help the family with donations. Brad was a kind soul and will be missed by many in our area. The Councillor is also sharing information on some upcoming events and development news.

Remembering Brad Schoenherr

I was very sad to hear about the sudden passing last week of Stittsville’s Brad Schoenherr. I first met Brad nearly 20 years ago and ran into him often over the years at local events and activities, and of course online where he was a well-known contributor to many community groups. My condolences to Brad’s family and his many friends in the community.

Friends and neighbours have set up a GoFundMe to help support the family: https://gofund.me/cd196036

There’s also a Meal Train set up to help co-ordinate donations of food and other support for the family: https://www.mealtrain.com/trains/lk9o64

Pride Week Flag Raising

You’re invited to join us next Monday for the Stittsville Pride Week Flag Raising Ceremony. Let’s take a moment to honour and recognize the challenges, achievements, and history of activism of the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

The ceremony will be held on Monday, August 21 at 4:00pm at Village Square Park (6000 Abbott Street at Stittsville Main). Served by OC Transpo Route 61. Parking available nearby at the municipal parking lot on Stittsville Main.

Special guests include Marion Steele and Mayor Mark Sutcliffe. All are welcome!

Kiwanis Outdoor Movie Night

The Stittsville-Kanata Kiwanis annual free movie Night in the Park is Saturday August 19 starting at 8:00pm in the Village Square Park (Stittsville Main @ Abbott). The movie is Toy Story 4. Things to bring: blankets, chairs, bug spray, and some cash for concession snacks. Gold sponsor is Jameel Insurance; Silver Sponsors are Orr Motors and Giant Tiger. Maverick Donuts will be selling donuts and donating a percentage of their revenues from the evening to Kiwanis.

Sign up now for before and after school programs

The start of school is just around the corner and registration for the City’s before and after school programs is in full swing! Designed to be active, with an emphasis on fun, participants have access to a variety of amenities, including gymnasiums, pools, indoor and outdoor rinks.

Finish the school day with friends in a camp-style environment. Get active with games and sports and be creative with arts, crafts, and cooking. New this September, you can register for after school care on single days to accommodate hybrid working schedules.

City of Ottawa programs for children between the ages of 4 and 12, are affordable, flexible, in English and French, and offer the highest standards of care that the City is known for. Go to register.ottawa.ca to find a location in your neighbourhood and sign up today!

Huntmar Closure

Huntmar Drive will be closed to vehicles from Sunday, August 20 to Sunday, August 27 as part of the reconstruction of the intersection. Pedestrian and cyclist access will be maintained.

Construction blasting

Blasting is underway at 360 Bobolink to prepare the site for construction and is expected to last until late September. Blasting will start on August 28 at 585 Bobolink Ridge, and is expected to continue until November 2023. Notification has been given to residents within 150 metres of both sites, and vibration monitors will be installed. Blasting will typically occur between 7am-7pm on weekdays, and occasionally on the weekends between 9am-5pm. Find more information at glengower.ca/blasting/.

121 Brae: Meeting on August 22

Our office will be holding an information meeting on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. through Zoom to discuss this proposed zoning by-law amendment application. Details here…

37 Wildpine: Meeting on August 30

Our office will be holding an information meeting on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. through zoom to discuss this revised Plan of Subdivision application and revised Zoning By-Law Amendment application. Details here…

Tree clearing for Idylea subdivision (6015 Fernbank)

Starting next week, crews will be removing dead, dying or hazardous trees within the linear park space adjacent to John Sidney Crescent, Liard Street, and Caribou Avenue. Details here…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower