COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

The week of August 21st began with a flag raising at Village Square Park for Pride Week hosted by Councillor Gower. Several community members attended. Marion Steele who has been an advocate over many years for the health and well-being for the 2SLGBTQIA+ community was the guest speaker. Stittsville should be proud of being Number One for having the most registrants participating in the Spring ‘Cleaning the Capital’ campaign. Let’s do it again for the Fall campaign by registering at the link provided below. CARDEL Rec Complex will be closing for annual maintenance. Councillor Gower provides the dates and times below. Messages are shared from Ottawa Public Health, development news and a road closure for vehicles.

Cleaning the Capital

Congratulations Stittsville – we’re number one!

Stittsville had more groups signed up for the springtime Cleaning the Capital campaign than any other community in Ottawa! Thank you to all of the volunteers and organizers who made this event a success. City-wide, 37,000 participants took part in 970 projects and collected 30,000 kilograms of waste.

Registration is now open for the fall Cleaning the Capital campaign and can be easily done online. You can choose from a variety of public spaces to help clean up, such as community parks, roadsides, and shorelines.

CARDELREC annual maintenance

CARDELREC–Goulbourn will be closed for annual maintenance:

Pool will be closed Aug 20 – Sept 10, 2023

Pool and Fitness will be closed Aug 26 – Sept 10, 2023

You can enter the facility during this time except for September 2, 3, and 4. The facility will be closed on these days.

Ottawa Public Health reminds residents to take precautions against mosquito bites

A horse in Ottawa Public Health’s (OPH) jurisdiction has tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) for the first time this season. Residents in Ottawa are encouraged to take precautions against mosquito bites in order to protect themselves against the virus. Read more…

Ottawa Public Health reminds eligible residents to get vaccinated against mpox

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) would like to remind eligible residents at risk of contracting mpox (formerly known as monkeypox) to complete a two-dose vaccination series of Imvamune® as soon as possible. This reminder comes as OPH is following up with two individuals who recently tested positive for mpox in Ottawa. No individuals in Ottawa have tested positive for mpox since October 2022. It is believed the infections were acquired locally. Read more…

Residential Dwelling Approval Pipeline

Last week the Planning and Housing Committee received the first Residential Dwelling Approval Pipeline report showing activity in the first quarter of 2013. It helps track progress towards municipal and provincial housing supply targets for the city of Ottawa. The provincial government wants to see 151,000

homes built in Ottawa over the next ten years. Read more…

Huntmar Closure

Huntmar Drive between Maple Grove and Palladium remains closed to vehicles until Sunday, August 27 as part of the reconstruction of the intersection. Pedestrian and cyclist access will be maintained.

121 Brae: Meeting on August 22

Our office will be holding an information meeting on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. through Zoom to discuss this proposed zoning by-law amendment application. Details here…

37 Wildpine: Meeting on August 30

Our office will be holding an information meeting on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. through zoom to discuss this revised Plan of Subdivision application and revised Zoning By-Law Amendment application. Details here…

