COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

With the long weekend behind us, Councillor Gower is sharing updates for an official park naming ceremony, development news and upcoming events. He reminds residents to submit nominations for the 12th Annual Order of Ottawa and Brian Kilrea Award for Excellence in Coaching by September 8th and to register for Cleaning the Capital by October 1st. He also shares important information on the school bus situation.

SEPTEMBER 7: Official Naming Ceremony for Bradley-Craig Park

Join us on September 7 at 3:00pm at Bradley-Craig Park in Abbottsville Crossing for an official naming ceremony in commemoration of the Bradley-Craig family’s contributions to the community of Stittsville. The Bradley-Craig family played an important role in the agricultural history of the former Goulbourn Township, continuing into this century in the amalgamated City of Ottawa. More info…

School bus driver shortage

The Ottawa Student Transportation Authority (OSTA) says it has cancelled 300 yellow school bus routes due to a driver shortage. That means 7,600 kids are without transportation, mostly in the west end. OSTA manages school bus transportation on behalf of the English school boards.

I have asked OC Transpo to explore any opportunity as a solution for Stittsville students, and they have confirmed that they are continuing to work with OSTA. (There are already about 76 OC Transpo buses used for school routes.) Any information for parents will be shared by OSTA through their portal and/or email.

It seems clear that the province and school board have not allocated enough budget to adequately pay for the level of service required, including sufficient pay to attract qualified school bus drivers. It’s completely unreasonable to download school transportation to parents when kids do not have an alternative to get to school.

If you know anyone who is looking for employment, the recruitment page for school bus drivers is at DriveYellow.ca.

Registration for Fall Cleaning the Capital continues

Registration is now open until Sunday, October 1 and can be easily done online. You can choose from a variety of public spaces to help clean up, such as community parks, roadsides, and shorelines. More info…

NOTEBOOK: What’s next for the Pretty Street Community Centre?

This week, the City’s Finance and Corporate Service Committee approved a staff report about the future of the Pretty Street Community Centre at 2 Pretty Street. Staff recommended that the building and property be declared as surplus. The land would be sold for housing, along with a requirement that a minimum percentage of the dwelling units qualify as affordable housing. Read more…

UPDATE: Robert Grant Avenue extension construction

The Fernbank Landowner’s Group is starting major construction on the Robert Grant Avenue extension from Abbott Street to Hazeldean Road. Prep work and pre-construction work was completed last fall. Here’s information about construction plans and how the work will impact residents…

5618 Hazeldean: Construction, contacts, and timelines

Minto is starting construction of phase one of the Abbott’s Run subdivision, located on the property between Hazeldean and Abbott, immediately east of the Iber Road business park. This first phase includes a stormwater management pond and over 300 homes. Here’s information from Minto about construction plans and how the work will impact residents…

ROAD CLOSURE: Livery from Ginseng to Bobolink

Livery Street will be closed from Ginseng Terrace to Bobolink Ridge from September 11-18, 2023. Read more…

Reminder: Nominations open for 12th Annual Order of Ottawa and Brian Kilrea Award for Excellence in Coaching

You can complete nominations for both awards either online or by downloading a nomination form from the Order of Ottawa award webpage. The submission deadline is Friday, September 8 at 11:59 pm. Nominations will be considered every year for five consecutive years from the date of submission.

September 2023 multicultural & human rights calendar

We publish a monthly calendar listing the main commemorative dates of different religions and cultures, as well as important dates related to the strengthening of human rights and diversity. Read more…

Reminder: Responsible pool & hot tub discharge

To practice responsible maintenance for swimming pools and hot tubs, it is important to discharge pool and hot tub water appropriately. Storm sewers divert rainwater and snowmelt into the nearest stream, creek, pond or river without treatment at the City’s wastewater treatment plant. Chlorinated water and saltwater from pools and hot tubs contain chemicals that are harmful to the aquatic life living in Ottawa’s waterways, and should never be discharged to a storm sewer. Avoid emptying your pool into sewers with a fish logo like this one! More info…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower