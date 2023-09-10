COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Keeping residents informed, this week Councillor Gower shares information on the upcoming Zoning By-Law Open Houses; information on Tap and Ride with OC Transpo’s newly introduced O-Payment; the 2024 budget directions approval; and the affordable housing spending plan. He also wanted to let residents know that his office has emergency preparedness pamphlets in various languages available at his office on Shea Road in the CARDEL Rec Complex. Two important events also took place, the official naming ceremony for the Bradley-Craig Park with Mayor Sutcliffe, Bradley and Craig family members and guests; and, he participated as a judge in the 2nd annual Stittsville Butter Tart Festival at Market @ the Barn.

Zoning By-Law Open Houses

The City has a new Official Plan and now a new Zoning By-law is needed to implement that Plan. The Zoning By-law sets out rules for:

How tall buildings can be

Where different types of housing and businesses are permitted

How much soft landscaping and space for trees is required

Where parking spaces can be located

City staff have scheduled three in person open houses to help you learn what zoning means, understand how the new Zoning By-law is related to the Official Plan, and receive a high-level overview of key zoning topics:

September 16 – Nepean Sportsplex: 9:30 am to 12:00 pm

Nepean Sportsplex: 9:30 am to 12:00 pm September 20 – City Hall (Jean Pigott Place): 5:30 to 7:30 pm

City Hall (Jean Pigott Place): 5:30 to 7:30 pm September 23 – Ray Friel Recreation Complex: 2:30 to 5:00 pm

A virtual open house will be hosted at the end of September. Stay tuned for more details. You can find more information at engage.ottawa.ca.

PHOTOS: Official Naming Ceremony for Bradley-Craig Park

On Thursday, family and friends of the Bradley-Craig family gathered for a special naming ceremony at Bradley-Craig Park, located at 331 Cranesbill Road in Abbottsville Crossing. In attendance was Norma Craig, the last member of the Craig family to have carried on the farming tradition at the Bradley-Craig farmstead. Her son Brian Craig was the guest speaker. They were joined by Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and Councillor Glen Gower. Read more & photos…

Tap and ride with O-Payment

Last week I took part in the launch of O-Payment, OC Transpo’s new tap-and-ride program. Customers can now pay adult fares with VISA, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and Google Pay at all O-Train Line 1 fare gates and bus fare readers. Plus, fare-capping is in effect for daily and monthly rides. More info: https://www.octranspo.com/en/news/article/o-payment/.

Emergency preparedness pamphlets in multiple languages

Drop by our ward office at CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road) and pick up one of the multi-lingual emergency preparedness handbooks. Preparing an emergency preparedness kit is easy, inexpensive, and quick. Your emergency preparedness kit should contain adequate supplies to keep you and your family self-sufficient in your home for at least 72 hours. More info…

Registration for Fall Cleaning the Capital continues

Registration is now open until Sunday, October 1 and can be easily done online. You can choose from a variety of public spaces to help clean up, such as community parks, roadsides, and shorelines. More info…

Committee approves 2024 budget directions, timeline and consultation process

The Finance and Corporate Services Committee approved the 2024 budget directions, timeline and consultation process. It proposes an overall tax increase of up to 2.5 per cent, made up of various levies. The draft operating and capital budget will be tabled at City Council on Wednesday, November 8. Each Standing Committee will meet in November and early December to consider their portions of Draft Budget 2024, and residents, businesses and community groups will be able to take part as public delegations, as well as participate in any Councillor-led public consultations on the draft budget. Council will consider and adopt the final budget on Wednesday, December 6. Read more…

Committee approves affordable housing spending plan

The Planning and Housing Committee approved a 2023 capital spending plan for more than $75.7 million to create new affordable housing through partnerships with housing providers, stabilize projects under development and acquire a property for use as supportive housing. The funding includes about $66.6 million in 2023 funding commitments from all levels of government, plus an additional $9.1 in reallocated City funds. Read more…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower