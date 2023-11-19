COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week Councillor Gower is providing details on the approval of OC Transpo’s 2024 draft budget. He also shares the results and recommendations of the bus route review after discussion by the Transit Commission. The Transportation Committee’s approval of their portion of the 2024 budget is shared and news on various Stittsville projects for receipt of funding that were included in the draft budget. The Councillor appeals to residents, if they can, to help support the Stittsville family that lost everything in last week’s fire. The Stittsville Village Association requires volunteers for the upcoming Parade of Lights, if you can give some time, the details are below.

City Budget

We are hosting a Q&A about the 2024 Draft City Budget for Stittsville residents on Tuesday, November 21 on Zoom, from 7pm-8pm. We want to know what’s important to you. What programs and services should the City of Ottawa be prioritizing? Where should we be making capital investments for improvement and where can we find potential savings? Click here to register…

The City budget remains a big focus throughout November. Last Tuesday, the Transit Commission approved OC Transpo’s 2024 draft budget. The estimated gross operating budget is $767.8 million, an increase from the $732.2 million (or 4.9%) compared to 2023.

We also discussed the results and recommendations stemming from the OC Transpo bus route review, and the steps OC Transpo is taking to achieve 99.5% reliability for the bus system. Read a recap here…

On Thursday, the Transportation Committee approved its portion of Draft Budget 2024 (link is external), which includes $454.8 million in capital funding for transportation infrastructure to improve and renew roads, sidewalks, pathways, bridges, culverts and intersections. The budget also includes a net operating budget of $295 million to support the City’s roads, parking, traffic, transportation and fleet services, including snow clearing. Read more here…

The budget includes funding for two major projects in Stittsville: Robert Grant Avenue (construction currently underway) and Carp Road (construction scheduled to begin in 2025). There’s road repaving for Cloverloft Court and Lazy Nol Court, and several road safety improvements including a speed camera in front of Holy Spirit Catholic School on Stittsville Main Street.

Fire on Orville Street

A fire last week on Orville Street displaced a mom and her five children, and they have lost everything. Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help support the family: https://gofund.me/73035347. Thank to you to residents in the community who have reached out to offer assistance.

Volunteers needed for the Parade of Lights

The Stittsville Village Association is looking for volunteers to help out with the annual Parade of Lights on the evening of December 2, 2023.

The parade runs along Stittsville Main Street beginning at 6:00pm, starting in front of Brown’s Independent and ending at Carleton Cathcart Street. To sign up as a volunteer, visit: https://forms.gle/McDALqfEkfZCZLBGA or email Stittsvillevillage@gmail.com

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower