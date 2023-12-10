COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Councillor Gower shares his thanks to everyone who donated to the December 9th OC Transpo-Loblaw food drive and to all of the volunteers and stores who made it a success again this year. He also shares details on the approved 2024 city budget with a link to highlights. Residents in Shea Woods will see Hydro One crews working in the hydro corridor as they remove overgrown vegetation that can pose a risk to electricity supply. The Transit Advisory Working Group is seeking new members – details are below with a link to apply. Ideas are shared on how you can reduce waste during the holiday season.

City Budget

Last week City Council approved the 2024 City budget, which will invest in the core services and follows through on the Mayor’s campaign promise to keep the city affordable for residents. Residents will see a low tax increase of 2.5 per cent, meaning the average urban homeowner will pay an additional $105 on their annual property tax bill. Here are some highlights, including affordable housing, policing, traffic safety, and local investments…

Hydro corridor vegetation maintenance near Shea Woods

Hydro One crews are working in the hydro corridor that follows Shea Rd and Abbott Street. Starting at Flewellyn Road through to Rouncey Road. Crews will be working at various points throughout the corridor to remove hazardous vegetation that will pose a risk to the electrical system. Read more…

Recruitment for the Transit Advisory Working Group

OC Transpo is recruiting members for a new Transit Advisory Working Group. This ad hoc advisory body will provide volunteer opportunities for residents to advise OC Transpo’s leadership on a wide variety of matters relating to the operation of public transit, including Para Transpo, conventional bus service and the O-Train. Read more…

‘Tis the season to sleigh holiday waste!

Now is the perfect time to think of how you can cut down on waste this season. Canadians use 6 million rolls of tape annually when wrapping presents. Most tape is made from synthetic materials and can take hundreds of years to decompose in the landfill. Pair that with plastic ribbons and incorrectly binned food leftovers, and you can imagine how much of an impact the holiday season has on our quickly-filling landfill. There are many ways you can reduce waste when it comes to gifts, food, and decorations. Click here for ideas…

OC Transpo Food Drive

A huge thank you to everyone who made a donation at Saturday’s OC Transpo – Loblaw food drive. Stittsville residents donated over 6,400 food items and more than $6,700 yesterday for the Stittsville Food Bank!

Special thanks to Brown’s Your Independent Grocer and Megan & Brandon’s No Frills, along with all the volunteers who helped to make this a success.

Remember there is still a big need for food donations during this holiday season. Please consider making a food or cash donation to the food bank to support our community.

