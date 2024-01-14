COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Winter certainly has arrived with a wallop on Saturday with 20-plus centimetres of snow arriving. With that in mind, Councillor Gower is hosting an Emergency Preparedness Workshop in collaboration with the Canadian Red Cross to ensure that Stittsville residents are prepared for various situations (register at the link below). City crews are still clearing snow from Saturday’s storm, so patience and co-operation are appreciated shares the Councillor, He shares a link to when roads and sidewalks will get plowed. The holiday season is over and it is time to get back on track to watching our diet, the Councillor shares some healthy eating tips below from Ottawa Public Health dietitians. If you are a non-profit organization, the City is accepting applications for Community Economic Development grants (see the link below). The Stittsville Youth Centre will be opening on February 6th (see details below).

Emergency Preparedness Workshop

We’re hosting another Emergency Preparedness workshop for Stittsville residents on January 30. The Canadian Red Cross will review risks that exist in our area, assist in developing personal emergency plans and demonstrate how to assemble emergency kits. You can register for the workshop here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAufu2pqD0jHNOAvisbucCJwUhbkrB4x0QN.

There are also some great resources online to help you get prepared and keep your family safe in an emergency. Your emergency kit should contain adequate supplies to keep you and your family self-sufficient in your home for at least 72 hours without power. Click here for info…

Snow clearing

After a major snow storm like the one we had last Saturday, it will take some time for crews to clear snow from all roads and sidewalks. We thank residents for your patience and co-operation.

Snow clearing is done using a road-priority system, with high-use, emergency and transit routes cleared first. After a heavy snowfall, residential road clearing may take 10-16 hours to complete. You can learn more about when roads and sidewalks get plowed here: https://ottawa.ca/en/parking-roads-and-travel/roads-sidewalks-and-pathways/snow-plowing-and-clearing

(Chef Philip Munk and sous chef Alana Thomson in the Healthy Balance kitchen. Photo by Barry Gray.)

Ottawa Public Health Update

January is a time when many of us feel pressured to make changes, especially to our health. It’s common to see a lot of information and advertising in the media about ways to lose weight, try a new fad diet, or cut out certain foods etc. It’s normal to feel the pressure and overwhelmed, but OPH Registered Dietitians are here to provide some tips for healthy eating habits and to remind you that it’s more than food, how you eat is important too. Start off the new year with some non-diet healthy eating habits…

Community Economic Development grants will help residents overcome employment barriers

The City of Ottawa is now accepting applications for the annual Community Economic Development Funding Program.

Grants are available for non-profit organizations that are starting projects focused on:

creating jobs

creating businesses

developing entrepreneurship and employability skills

February 6: Stittsville Youth Centre Opening

The Stittsville Youth Centre provides a place for Youth (grades 9 through 12) to safely gather, socialize, relax, and make new friends. There is no cost! The Centre will be open weekly on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 4:00pm to 8:00pm, on the 2nd floor of Frederick Banting High School at 1453 Stittsville Main Street. If you would like to volunteer to help out with this great initiative, please contact: glynn.kneebone@kiwanis-kanatastittsville.ca.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower