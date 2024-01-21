COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Another week has quickly passed and below you will find important information and updates for our community being shared by Councillor Gower. You will find news and more on snow removal; the Stittsville Diversity Committee; the Waste Management Public Liaison Committee; Metric Park; Hydro One corridor maintenance; Greenfield residential land survey; how you can donate your clothes for a good cause; registration for an upcoming Emergency Preparedness workshop on January 30th; and, the submission for the new design at 6310 Hazeldean Road.

Hauling away all that snow

Snow removal has started in Stittsville and across Ottawa, so keep your eyes open for the temporary no parking signage like the ones below.

We get a daily list of streets scheduled to be cleared in the next 24 hours, and we try to share that info daily on our Facebook page at facebook.com/councillorglen/. Progress depends on weather and other factors, and sometimes crews are unable to complete all streets on the list.

Unfortunately, we don’t have a schedule beyond the next 24 hours. Crews are out clearing every day and night, so they will get to your street soon!

Did you know: Snow clearing in front of community mailboxes is managed by Canada Post, and not the City of Ottawa. You can report an issue via CanadaPost.ca or call 1-866-607-6301.

Stittsville Diversity Committee

We’re looking for new members to join our Stittsville Diversity Committee. This group shares feedback my office on community issues relating to diversity and anti-racism in Stittsville, and we work together to develop projects and initiatives that support and celebrate newcomers and diversity in Stittsville. For more information, please email glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

Waste Management Public Liaison Committee (PLC)

The Waste Management PLC is seeking two new members of the community. This is a volunteer group established to provide input, guidance, and makes recommendations for all aspects of the Carp Road landfill expansion project. For more information, please email glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

Update on Metric Park

Thanks to residents who provided feedback on the concept plan for Metric Park. Most residents preferred play concept Option B. Next, the concept will be developed into a detailed design. You can find more information at engage.ottawa.ca/metric-park.

Hydro corridor maintenance

Hydro One will continue with vegetation maintenance in the hydro corridor near Shea Woods, parallel to Abbott Street. This week, in addition to chain saws there will be larger equipment on-site to complete the work. Signage will be posted to alert residents and a supervisor will be monitoring the work. More info…

Greenfield land survey

Last week at Planning & Housing Committee, we received the annual Greenfield Residential Land Survey showing how much space is available for new growth, mostly in Ottawa’s suburbs. Currently, we have enough land within our urban boundary to support about 25 years of growth – more than the provincial requirement of 15 years of land supply. Read more…

Clean the Closet for a Cause!

St. Thomas Anglican Church in Stittsville is working in collaboration with the Stittsville Food Bank to offer next to new clothes, boots, and shoes to registered food bank card holders. All items will be sold for $1. Their first date of operation is Tuesday, March 12. Please note, if you wouldn’t wear it, please don’t donate it. No holes, dog or cat hair, and please ensure in good condition. Donations are now being accepted at 1619 Stittsville Main Street.

Be prepared for an emergency!

We’re hosting another Emergency Preparedness workshop for Stittsville residents on January 30. The Canadian Red Cross will review risks that exist in our area, assist in developing personal emergency plans and demonstrate how to assemble emergency kits. You can register for the workshop here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAufu2pqD0jHNOAvisbucCJwUhbkrB4x0QN.

6310 Hazeldean Road: Zoning By-Law Amendment re-submission

Devmont has submitted a new design to the City for their development at 6310 Hazeldean Road across from the Farm Boy plaza. They’re seeking permission to build 431 apartments in two buildings, with heights stepping up from three storeys to 25 storeys.

It’s probably an understatement to say this a major change from the three 9-storey buildings that were originally proposed for this site in 2022. While there have been some tall buildings approved around the Kanata Centrum area recently, we’ve never seen a proposal like this one in Stittsville before.

I’m continuing to review the latest proposal with my team and with City planners. We’ve posted a summary on my web site. We will be holding another public meeting for this application in the coming weeks, likely in February. Stay tuned for more information.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower