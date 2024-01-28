COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Another week has quickly passed and Councillor Gower is sharing his latest updates with our community. The city will be receiving federal funds to support affordable housing construction; an public meeting date is set for the proposed development at 6310 Hazeldean Road; a good news update on the development at 37 Wildpine Court; and a reminder to submit your Vacant Unit Tax declaration by the March deadline. Ottawa Fire Services recently shared two videos on Ice Safety, please take the time to watch the videos at the links provided by Councillor Gower at the links below. There is still time to register for the Emergency Preparedness workshop hosted by our Councillor and the Canadian Red Cross – register at the link provided below.

Housing Accelerator Fund

Last week at City Council, Mayor Mark Sutcliffe made a long-anticipated announcement: “After some very productive negotiations with our federal partners, I’m pleased to share today that I have signed an agreement for funding from the Housing Accelerator Fund.”

The amount of funding will be revealed in the coming days, and it’s expected to be well over $100-million to support affordable housing construction in Ottawa. This is welcome news.

Housing is a primary focus at City Hall these days and here in Stittsville too.

6310 Hazeldean Road

February 20 is the date for the development information meeting for the proposed apartments at 6310 Hazeldean Road. That’s where Devmont wants to build 431 apartments in two buildings, with heights stepping up from three stories to 25 storeys. Click here for registration and more info…

For 6310 Hazeldean Road, many of you have been asking why on earth the City would entertain a request to change the maximum building height from 15 metres (about 4 or 5 storeys) to 77 metres (25 storeys). The short answer is: the current zoning is out of date compared to what’s in the Official Plan. I’ve shared a post on my web site with more info: “How can they go from 15 metres to 77 metres?!”

37 Wildpine Court

I’ve also shared an update about 37 Wildpine Court, where there’s a proposal for a 94 apartments in a 4-storey apartment building. Eight of the corner apartments have been converted into larger apartments with more bedrooms. In total, 34 of the apartments are 2-bedroom or 2-bedroom plus den. (This is good – these larger units are more suitable for families.) And the developer has confirmed that a minimum of 10% of the apartments will meet the CMHC definition of affordable. More info here…

Vacant Unit Tax

A reminder that you have until March to complete your annual Vacant Unit Tax declaration at ottawa.ca. You’ll receive a reminder by mail, and via email if you’re registered. Yes, I know that some of you are finding this a cumbersome process. I directed staff to simplify and streamline the process this year and in future years. In the first year of the program in 2023, 99.1% of property owners made their declaration before the deadline, and the VUT contributed about $10-million in net revenue towards Ottawa’s affordable housing budget.

Ice safety videos from Ottawa Fire

Ottawa Fire Services has released two excellent videos to help residents learn specific techniques if the find themselves, or someone else, in a life-threatening position. The videos give excellent advice if you fall through the ice or someone who is with you does. They’re available on all of Ottawa Fire’s social media platforms.

Watch:

Be prepared for an emergency!

We’re hosting an Emergency Preparedness workshop for Stittsville residents on Tuesday, January 30. The Canadian Red Cross will review risks that exist in our area, assist in developing personal emergency plans and demonstrate how to assemble emergency kits. You can register for the workshop here: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAufu2pqD0jHNOAvisbucCJwUhbkrB4x0QN

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower