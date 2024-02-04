COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

February has began with a warm week and unfortunately the Rideau Canal is not open for Winterlude, but there are many more activities to enjoy throughout this winter festival. Canal officials are asking all residents to please stay off the ice. Below are a variety of updates from Councillor Gower for the upcoming week.

Stittsville Volunteer Awards

Do you know a person, business or community group going above and beyond to make a difference in Stittsville? We want to hear about them! The Stittsville Volunteer Awards are an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the dedication of volunteers in our community.

Nomination forms are available online and hard copies can be picked up at the Ward Office at CARDELREC. Please submit your form by the end of day on April 26, 2024. The awards celebration will take place on May 30. More information…

(Photo from left to right: Janet Stavinga, President, FoSW, Steven Klein, Vice-President, FoSW, Janet Mason, Chair of OSC, and Stittsville Councillor Glen Gower. Near the Poole Creek Bridge off of Beverly Street and Coach Avenue, just north of Johnny Leroux Arena.)

Stittsville wetlands community group gets funding from Ottawa Stewardship Council

“Protect, restore, regenerate, and rewild Stittsville’s Wetlands for future generations.” The mission of the Friends of Stittsville Wetlands (FoSW) is building momentum as the new volunteer, community-based organization receives its first grant from another local environmental non-profit.

FoSW are thrilled to announce that they have received a major grant of $3500 from the Ottawa Stewardship Council (OSC). This funding will help the newly created not-for-profit organization build its capacity to protect a provincially significant wetland that is on the doorstep of Stittsville and threatened by continuing development pressures as well as policy changes by the Province of Ontario in late 2022. Read more…

Save the dates! Register for spring recreation and cultural activities and 2024/25 before and after school programs

Browse spring swimming lessons, general recreation and cultural activities and before and after school programs for 2024/25 starting today, January 30 on register.ottawa.ca(link is external).

Register for spring swimming lessons starting Tuesday, February 13 at 9 pm.

Register for all other non-aquatic spring recreation and culture programs starting Thursday, February 15 at 9 pm.

Register for before and after school programs for 2024/25 starting Thursday, February 15 at 9 pm.

More information…

Black history month

February is Black History Month. It’s an opportunity to challenge our current knowledge about the history of Black people in Canada, to reflect on what we can do to combat racism, and to identify ways to foster more inclusive and equitable environments, both personally and within broader social contexts.

The Canadian theme for Black History Month 2024 is Black Excellence: A Heritage to Celebrate; a Future to Build. During this month, let’s take the occasion to celebrate the contributions of Black people in Canada and their achievements that make Canada what it is today.

We encourage you to review the resources and events taking place during Black History Month:

Suspects to identify in hate-related mischief incident

The Ottawa Police Service Hate & Bias Crime Unit is seeking public assistance in identifying two suspects responsible for a mischief overnight on January 19th at the Goulbourn Museum.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:10 am on January 19th when two individuals used their vehicle to pull down a flagpole. They then removed the Pride flag from the flagpole and set it on fire. They are observed to have been taking pictures or filming the incident with a cell phone.

The suspects are described as two white males, slim builds wearing dark clothing. Their vehicle is described as a dark two-door sedan with an unknown Ontario license plate.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has video surveillance recordings of the mischief occurring, or has any information about the incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Hate Crime Unit at 613-236-1222, extension 5015. Tips may also be sent electronically to hatebiascrime@ottawapolice.ca.

The Ottawa Police Service continues to encourage anyone who witnesses such incidents to report them to police. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS).

