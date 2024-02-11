COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Councillor Gower is sharing this week’s updates and news of importance for residents of Stittsville. Have you registered for the February 20th public zoom meeting for the proposed development at 6310 Hazeldean Road? There is still time to do so at the link provided below. Learn more about the draft Waste Plan, a proposed new subdivision in Stittsville south, the Heritage register and Ottawa Public Health officials are concerned about the toxicity of illicit drugs. The Councillor also provides an update on last week’s Transit Commission meeting.

New transitional housing for families

Last week, I attended another big housing announcement as we celebrated the opening of a new transitional housing building for unhoused families. The City has transformed a former retirement home on Corkstown Road (near Andrew Haydon Park) into homes for potentially dozens of families – many of whom are currently living in hotels.

In this new building, they’ll have access to a range of support services: interpretation services, help to find employment, assistance with immigration processes, education, financial assistance, and connections with community agencies.

Most important, these families will have a safe, comfortable, and dignified place to call home while they transition into more stable housing.

City staff have been phenomenal to get this up and running as quickly as possible. Thank you to everyone who has had a role in making this idea a reality.

Have your say on the City of Ottawa’s draft Waste Plan

Residents are invited to share their thoughts on the City’s draft Solid Waste Master Plan. The Waste Plan is a roadmap for how the City of Ottawa will manage waste over the next 30 years.

Ottawa’s vision is to be a zero-waste city. And yet, more than half of what we throw in the garbage could be recycled or composted. We need a plan that can stand up to challenges such as climate change and a landfill that is filling up fast.

How to participate

Residents can visit Engage Ottawa to take a survey and register to participate in a virtual information session or an in-person open house.

Visit the Stittsville Open House on Friday, February 23 from 7pm-9pm at CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road). No registration required.

Click here for more info…

Growing concerns around the toxicity of the unregulated drug supply

Ottawa Public Health (OPH), Ottawa Police Service, Ottawa Paramedic Service and the Overdose Prevention and Response Taskforce are issuing an alert to warn residents about the risk of overdose related to the toxicity of the unregulated drug supply. There continues to be an increased detection of xylazine and benzodiazepines in Ontario’s unregulated drug supply, a trend we are seeing here in Ottawa as well. Read more…

Planning & Development notes –

6310 Hazeldean Road:

I’m hosting a development information meeting about this proposal on February 20 on Zoom. Click here to register…

Stittsville South – Notice of Future Neighbourhood Study and Open House #1:

The City, in collaboration with landowners of properties identified as “W4 Stittsville South – Future Neighbourhood”, are undertaking a planning and engineering study to provide for the development of this new neighbourhood. This study will inform an Official Plan amendment to allow for this new development as part of an integrated planning, urban design and infrastructure engineering process. To kick off this process, an introductory open house is being held on February 29, 2024 at the CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road). Click here for more information…

Bill 23 Implementation – Review of Heritage Register:

Ontario’s Bill 23 introduced new restrictions to the listing of non-designated properties of cultural heritage value or interest on a municipal heritage register. This means new rules will soon apply to Ottawa’s land-standing Heritage Register. A report recommending the removal of 465 properties from the City of Ottawa’s Municipal Heritage Register was presented to the City’s Built Heritage Committee on Tuesday. The report recommended the removal of four properties in Stittsville. Click here for more information…

NOTEBOOK: Recap of Transit Commission on February 8, 2024

I’ve posted a recap of last week’s Transit Commission meeting, along with YouTube links and presentation decks from the meeting.

Topics include:

Fare Compliance

Bus Maintenance Action Plan

New bus shelters installed

OC Transpo performance

Presentation from the International Association of Public Transport

