COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

We’re well into February and it seems that winter’s cold temperatures and snow have finally arrived and to keep you busy Councillor Gower has some activities to keep you busy, along with some pertinent updates for the community. This coming Friday, he is hosting a Councillor’s Chat at his office on Shea Road. While you’re there, take some time to visit the Open House taking place with city of Ottawa officials. The Stittsville Youth Group, hosted by the Kiwanis, is starting up at Frederick Banting. If you haven’t already, register for the February 20th public meeting for 6310 Hazeldean Road. An update is provided for 121 Brae Crescent and an upcoming Open House is taking place on February 29 for a new subdivision west of Shea Road, between Fernbank and Flewellyn Roads. The Stittsville Village Association is holding their Annual General Meeting on February 28th.

Councillor Chat & Open House on Friday, February 23

Join me this Friday evening for a Councillor Chat and Open House at CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road).

Councillor Chat: 6:00pm-7:00pm at my ward office

6:00pm-7:00pm at my ward office Draft Solid Waste Master Plan Open House: 7:00pm-9:00pm in the meeting room at CARDELREC

Drop by the Councillor Chat to say hello, ask a question, or share your comments on any local or city issue.

And, stick around to learn more from City staff about how we can manage waste over the next 30 years and transition to a zero-waste city. Residents can visit Engage Ottawa to take a survey and register to participate in a virtual information session or an in-person open house. Click here for more info…

February 29: Stittsville Youth Centre Opening

The Stittsville Youth Centre provides a place for youth (grades 9 through 12) to safely gather, socialize, relax, and make new friends. There is no cost! The Centre will be open weekly on Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., 2nd floor of Frederick Banting High School at 1453 Stittsville Main Street. We hope to see you there! For more information or if you would like to volunteer to help out with this great initiative, please contact: glynn.kneebone@kiwanis-kanatastittsville.ca.

6310 Hazeldean: Development Information Meeting:

There’s still time to register for Tuesday’s Development Information Meeting on Zoom at 7:00pm. Click here to register: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_40_6EEHCQNeWs2TkW7U7IQ#/registration.

Stittsville South – Notice of Future Neighbourhood Study and Open House #1:

The City, in collaboration with landowners of properties identified as “W4 Stittsville South – Future Neighbourhood”, are undertaking a planning and engineering study to provide for the development of this new neighbourhood. This study will inform an Official Plan amendment to allow for this new development as part of an integrated planning, urban design and infrastructure engineering process. To kick off this process, an introductory open house is being held on February 29, 2024 at the CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road). Click here for more information…

121 Brae: Zoning By-Law Amendment Update:

The City of Ottawa has received a second submission for a zoning by-law amendment application for the site at 121 Brae Crescent. Among several small changes, the building now contains three 3-bedroom units, and the garbage closure has been relocated to the rear of the building which also includes an interior bicycle storage. Click here for more information…

More from my web site

February 28: Stittsville Village Association Volunteer Recruitment & All General Meeting

The Stittsville Village Association (SVA) is looking for a few good people to add to their ranks and executive board to help with various community events, including Canada Day festivities, the Parade of Lights, and Art in the Park. Learn how you can get involved in continuing to make Stittsville such a wonderful place to be! Elections to the board will be held at the Annual General Meeting on February 28, 7:00 pm, in the conference room of Hazeldean Gardens (6130 Hazeldean Rd, Stittsville, ON). For further information, please contact the stittsvillevillage@gmail.com.

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower