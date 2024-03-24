COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week, Councillor Gower is sharing information to keep residents up-to-date on issues, questions and meetings that are important to you. He has received many questions on schools in the community and what the future holds and outlines details; the Easter weekend is coming up and he provides an update on what City services are open or closed; he shares a synopsis of the Transit Commission meeting of last week; and, an agenda item for this week’s Planning & Housing Committee is shared. Mark your calendars for the April 3rd Councillor’s Chat and April 9 for a public meeting for the proposed development at 1174 Carp Road. Find out more about the City’s draft climate resiliency strategy, Climate Ready Ottawa; and the new dispatch system for Ottawa Paramedics. Enjoy your week.

(Existing schools are marked in blue.)

Future schools in Stittsville

One of the frequently asked questions we hear from residents is about new schools in our community. The number of schools in Stittsville could double in future years, depending on population growth and provincial funding, and we’ve created a map of all the sites.

Did you know?:

In new neighbourhoods, land is put aside for future schools and is typically “dual-zoned” for either institutional or residential use. The school board has a seven-year option from the date the subdivision is registered to use the site for a school. At the end of the 7-year window, there is an option to extend the option period.

Happy Easter!

This weekend is Easter and for many kids in our community, that means looking forward to a visit from the Easter Bunny with chocolate and gifts, and maybe an Easter egg hunt.

It’s also an important day for Christians in our community who will be observing Easter weekend, including Good Friday on March 29and Easter Sunday on March 31. Easter is traditionally a day of religious services and family gatherings, and one of the most important holidays on the Christian calendar.

The City of Ottawa is reminding resident about Easter schedule changes and City service impacts, including waste pick-up, transit, parking, recreation and service centres.

NOTEBOOK: Recap of Transit Commission on March 18, 2024

I’ve shared a recap of last week’s Transit Commission meeting at City Hall, including:

Transit Operator and Worker Appreciation Day

O-Payment debit card testing and Transit App downloads

Improved service delivery & service reliability update

New Ways to Bus – an update on the new network

Zero Emission Bus Program update

Q4 2023: Residential Dwelling Approval Pipeline

The latest Residential Dwelling Approval Pipeline report is on the agenda of this week’s Planning & Housing Committee. These are the full-year numbers from 2023 and – surprise! – despite tracking well below our provincial targets for most of the year, we ended up at 93% or 10,313 housing starts, and long-term care beds for 2023. With over 90% of our target met, we’re eligible for additional growth-related infrastructure funding from the province. We still have no idea how much, or what it can be used for.

April 3: Councillor Chat

You’re invited to a Councillor Chat and Open House at CARDELREC (1500 Shea Road) on Wednesday, April 3 from 6:00pm-7:00pm. Drop by the Councillor Chat to say hello, ask a question, or share your comments on any local or city issue. No registration required.

April 9: Development information meeting for 1174 Carp Road

Our office will be hosting a development information meeting on Tuesday, April 9 to discuss a draft Zoning By-law Amendment and Site Plan Control proposal for 1174 Carp Road, at the corner of Carp and Hazeldean. Learn more about the proposal and register for the meeting…

Draft Climate Resiliency Strategy Engagement

Last year Ottawa experienced an ice storm, wildfire smoke, a tornado, and torrential rain. Following that we’ve just had one of the warmest winters on record. To help us prepare for our already changing climate, the City has developed a draft climate resiliency strategy, Climate Ready Ottawa. Visit engage.ottawa/climate-resiliency to learn more and share your feedback.

New dispatch system for Ottawa Paramedic Service

Ottawa Paramedic Service will adopt a new dispatch system to help meet response-time targets for life-threatening calls. The new system will ensure paramedics are dispatched more quickly and to the highest priority calls, and is known as the Medical Priority Dispatch System (MPDS).

