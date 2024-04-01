COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

We hope everyone had a nice long weekend with family and friends. This week Councillor Gower is providing residents with interesting facts and figures on the growth of Stittsville since the 1980s. He shares information on two new housing developments; the new bus network coming our way; the City’s tree planting program; funding received from the province; the City’s draft climate resiliency strategy; register for Cleaning the Capital; and don’t get scammed. Also, Cloverloft and Lazy Nol will be re-paved.

Residential growth in Stittsville

We posted a chart on our Facebook page last week and it generated some interesting discussion. it’s based on data from the 2021 Census combined with estimates from City of Ottawa planners. There are at least 18,800 households in Stittsville today (population 52,820) including homes and apartments. In recent years we’ve added roughly 1,000 homes and apartments each year to the community. Stittsville has been one of the fastest growing areas in Ottawa over the past 10-15 years.

Nearly half – or 44% – of all homes have been built since 2016, so it’s a safe bet that about half of Stittsville’s population did not live here a decade ago. And by my estimate, nearly a third of Stittsville residents have lived in Stittsville for five years or less.

We’ve taken screen shots of aerial photography from GeoOttawa to illustrate where and when growth has happened in Stittsville since the 1980s.

More on housing:

New Ways to Bus

Later this year, OC Transpo will launch a new bus network, focused on frequency, local service in your neighbourhood, and connections to O-Train Lines 1 and 2 and key destinations. Visit octranspo.com/NewWaysToBus to learn more, review route-by-route changes and explore the new system map.

A new deal for Ottawa with the Province

The Government of Ontario and the City of Ottawa have reached a new deal including a phased plan to guide the upload of Ottawa Road 174 to the province, provincial support for the repair and upgrade of the city’s major connecting routes and rural roads, designing and building a new interchange at Highway 416 and Barnsdale Road, money for transit infrastructure, and improving public safety by opening a new police neighbourhood operations centre in the ByWard Market area. Click here to read more…

Protect yourself from scams

Each year, Canadians lose millions of dollars to fraud. Educating yourself on common scams is the easiest way to prevent becoming a victim of one. Click here for tips from the Ottawa Police…

6171 Hazeldean Road at Planning and Housing Committee on April 10

The Zoning By-Law Amendment proposal from Latitude Homes for their development at 6171 Hazeldean Road is on the agenda at the Planning and Housing Committee on April 10. The property is located on the north side of Hazeldean Road, between the water tower and the new Starbucks/Halo plaza, and immediately south of the Potter’s Key neighbourhood. The applicant is proposing a mixed-use subdivision with 570 homes in total, including detached homes, townhouses, a nine-storey mixed use building, and low-rise apartments. The subdivision also includes a large community park, stormwater management pond, and various pathways.More info…

April 9: Development information meeting for 1174 Carp Road

Our office will be hosting a development information meeting on Tuesday, April 9 to discuss a draft Zoning By-law Amendment and Site Plan Control proposal for 1174 Carp Road, at the corner of Carp and Hazeldean. Learn more about the proposal and register for the meeting…

Share your feedback on Ottawa’s tree planting programs

Staff are gathering information on existing tree planting programs and ideas for future programming through a series of surveys. Your feedback is needed! The City is requesting your input through a survey available on Engage Ottawa, which will be available until April 15, 2024.

Road resurfacing on Cloverloft and Lazy Nol

This work is expected to start in May 2024, and completion is anticipated by fall 2024. Notices will be sent to residents before construction starts. The road will remain open to traffic, and lane closures are expected. Traffic control personnel will direct traffic through the site. More information…

Draft Climate Resiliency Strategy Engagement

Last year Ottawa experienced an ice storm, wildfire smoke, a tornado, and torrential rain. Following that we’ve just had one of the warmest winters on record. To help us prepare for our already changing climate, the City has developed a draft climate resiliency strategy, Climate Ready Ottawa. Visit engage.ottawa/climate-resiliency to learn more and share your feedback.

Register for Cleaning the Capital!

This spring, thousands of residents will help keep our community spaces clean and green through Cleaning the Capital and you can join them by registering for the spring 2024 campaign! Registration is open until Friday, May 3. You can choose from a variety of places to clean up, including community parks and greenspaces, shorelines, roadsides, or even areas around bus stops. Looking to join others to help keep your neighbourhood beautiful? Check out the new, online interactive map with pins that display the location, date, and time of all registered cleanup projects.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower