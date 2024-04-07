COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week Councillor Gower asks residents who are viewing the eclipse on April 8 to be cautious and practice safety as this rare event crosses over our city sky. He shares information on the funding received from the province last week for infrastructure; a reminder for the Stittsville Youth Centre; an opportunity to provide feedback on the City’s draft climate resiliency strategy; the senior’s apartment complex proposed for 1174 Carp Road; the road closure on Fernbank Road, west; street sweepers out for spring cleaning of our roads; information on this year’s annual Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival; Cleaning the Capital; the Stittsville Volunteer Awards; and if you need assistance, don’t hesitate to get in touch with the Councillor’s office.

Provincial infrastructure funding

On Friday, Premier Doug Ford presented a cheque to Mayor Mark Sutcliffe for $37,502,947 for infrastructure projects.

We’ve heard a lot of concerns from residents about a lack of infrastructure to support new housing growth. I’ve written many times before that we need more funding to help build the roads, transit, libraries, recreation centres and everything else that makes a healthy community. We’re falling behind and rising construction costs are making the problem worse.

Last week’s announcement was one of several recent commitments from the Federal and Provincial governments to help cities build infrastructure. Read more…

WEDNESDAY: Stittsville Youth Centre Open House

Youth (grades 7-12) and parents are invited to the Stittsville Youth Centre Open House on April 10 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. This is a great opportunity to meet the volunteers and other youth, see the space, and enjoy free pizza! No registration is required. The SYC is located on the second floor at the Frederick Banting Alternative High School at 1453 Stittsville Main Street.

Draft Climate Resiliency Strategy Engagement (link corrected)

Last year Ottawa experienced an ice storm, wildfire smoke, a tornado, and torrential rain. Following that we’ve just had one of the warmest winters on record. To help us prepare for our already changing climate, the City has developed a draft climate resiliency strategy, Climate Ready Ottawa. Visit engage.ottawa.ca/climate-resiliency to learn more and share your feedback.

Replay: Development information meeting for 1174 Carp Road

Thanks to everyone who registered for the development info meeting for the proposed retirement apartments at 1174 Carp Road. You will be able to watch a video of the meeting on my YouTube channel: youtube.com/@councillorglen.

Fernbank Road Closure

Fernbank Road is closed between Jinkinson Road and Black’s Side Road for an emergency culvert repair. Local traffic still has access, but all other drivers should find an alternate route until the road is fully re-opened. Repairs are expected to be complete in the next few weeks.

Spring street sweeping is underway

Sidewalks, bus stop pads and medians are cleaned first by a variety of methods using sidewalk sweepers, leaf blowers, flusher trucks and hand brooms. A sidewalk sweeper will work in the area first, pushing grit, debris and dust onto the roadway. A vacuum sweeper or mechanical sweeper truck then picks up the majority of grit, debris, small particles and dust removing it from the road. This operation might be repeated several times to ensure a clean surface. If vehicles are parked on the street, the unswept area is noted and crews will return to sweep that portion at a later date.

June 15: Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival

We’re planning the third edition of the very successful Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival. This year’s event will be held on June 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Village Square Park, and we are looking for participants who wish to share the beauty of multiculturalism with our community!

Contact us for more information on how you can participate, whether it’s reserving a table to showcase your culture, performing on our live stage, or promoting your business. Call 613-580-2476 or email glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

Register for Cleaning the Capital!

This spring, thousands of residents will help keep our community spaces clean and green through Cleaning the Capital and you can join them by registering for the spring 2024 campaign! Registration is open until Friday, May 3. You can choose from a variety of places to clean up, including community parks and greenspaces, shorelines, roadsides, or even areas around bus stops. Looking to join others to help keep your neighbourhood beautiful? Check out the new, online interactive map with pins that display the location, date, and time of all registered cleanup projects.

Nominate a volunteer!

Do you know a person, business or community group going above and beyond to make a difference in Stittsville? We want to hear about them! The Stittsville Volunteer Awards are an opportunity to highlight and celebrate the dedication of volunteers in our community. There are six categories of awards this year. Deadline for nominations is April 26, 2024. More info…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower