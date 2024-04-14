COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Another week has quickly passed and Councillor Gower is sharing his weekly update with news and programs that are important for residents. One exciting program is the newly created ‘Stittsville Community Micro-Grant’. Do have some smaller items that require repairs? Visit the Repair Cafe being hosted by the City. Now that the incredible solar eclipse has passed – what to do with those special glasses – find out below. Volunteers are always needed and that no exception for help at the Lee Boltwood Park – how can you help? Find out below. A new multi-use pathway is coming to the Bradley Commons neighbourhood. The sports fields are still wet and residents are asked to stay off of them. There is a road closure on Fernbank Road. The Transit Commission met last week and Councillor Gower provided a recap. Mark your calendar for the June 15 Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival hosted by the Councillor and his staff.

Introducing the Stittsville Community Micro-Grant

Bringing people together builds community and strengthens connections. Knowing our neighbours helps increase quality of life, and we recognize the value of building an inclusive, welcoming, and fun community.

With this in mind, we’re excited to launch the Stittsville Community Micro-Grant program where community members who are planning activities that benefit neighbours or the greater community can be awarded up to $200.

The funding is available to Stittsville residents and can be used for initiatives like block parties to introduce new neighbours, sprucing up a neighbourhood garden, offering free yoga in the park, community movie nights, and more. The possibilities are endless! Click here for more information or to apply…

Repair Café and safe battery disposal

Mark your calendar for Saturday, April 20, as we sponsor our first Repair Café of the year at Jean Pigott Place (inside Ottawa City Hall) from 10 am to 2 pm. Skilled fixers and menders from the Ottawa Tool Library will be on hand to repair electronics, clothing, small appliances, jewelry, and more – all for free! For a list of all upcoming City sponsored Repair Cafés, visit: ottawa.ca/wastereduction.

Batteries don’t belong in the garbage or recycling bins! By properly disposing of batteries, we prevent fires in our trucks and processing facilities, and keep our operators and first responders safe. Fortunately, there are numerous retailers and organizations that will take back batteries for safe disposal. The Waste Explorer tool, available at ottawa.ca/WasteExplorer and via the Ottawa Collection Calendar mobile app, is your go-to guide for proper disposal of batteries (and over 1,000 other items)!

Recycle your eclipse glasses

You can drop off your used eclipse glasses at the Stittsville Branch of the Ottawa Public Library (1637 Stittsville Main Street) or at St. Andrew’s Church (2 Mulkins Street), for re-distribution to non-profit organizations for the next solar eclipse.

Gardening at Lee Boltwood Park

The Stittsville-Goulbourn Horticultural invites community volunteers to join their park committee to help out at Lee Boltwood Park in Abbottsville Crossing. Anyone who is interested in joining, can contact Arlene Rowe-Sheppard (sghorticultural@gmail.com).

Pathway construction

Crews are removing trees this week north of Baldcypress as part of construction of the new multi-use pathway connecting to the Bradley Commons neighbourhood. If the weather co-operates the pedestrian bridge and pathway should be open before the end of June.

Please stay off sports fields!

While we have seen the snow melt earlier and have been experiencing above-normal temperatures, sports fields and ball diamonds still remain closed. Ball diamonds and sports fields require maintenance and drying time before they open and could be damaged if used while in their current condition. City crews will be monitoring field and weather conditions throughout the spring to determine if an earlier start to the field season is possible.

Fernbank Road Closure

Fernbank Road is closed between Jinkinson Road and Black’s Side Road for an emergency culvert repair. Local traffic still has access, but all other drivers should find an alternate route until the road is fully re-opened. Repairs are expected to be complete in the next few weeks.

Recap of Transit Commission

I’ve posted a recap of last week’s Transit Commission meeting, including:

Ridership and reliability update

Five-Year Roadmap update

Annual compliance report

How the scheduling process works

Presentation slides & YouTube links

June 15: Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival

We’re planning the third edition of the very successful Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival. This year’s event will be held on June 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Village Square Park, and we are looking for participants who wish to share the beauty of multiculturalism with our community!

Contact us for more information on how you can participate, whether it’s reserving a table to showcase your culture, performing on our live stage, or promoting your business. Call 613-580-2476 or email glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower