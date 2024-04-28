COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week, the Councillor is providing information on the problems and reports of unleashed dogs and aggressive behaviour towards other dogs or people and the action he is addressing to strengthen the rules. His Jane’s Walk is full, but you can join the group for a post-walk conversation – the details are below. Two upcoming events hosted by the Councillor are taking place on June 9 and June 15. Beware of a text message scam regarding alleged speeding infractions; Crossing Bridge Park is getting a new play structure; and, the Stittsville Youth Centre invites all youth to check it out and enjoy some free pizza.

Strengthening the rules for aggressive dogs

On April 20, police and by-law responded to reports about unleashed dogs in the Forest Creek area showing aggressive behaviour towards other dogs and people. We want to thank residents in the community who acted quickly on Saturday morning to contact police and by-law, and to provide help to the people and animals in distress.



Ottawa By-law has issued the following charges against the owner of the dogs:

Three charges of failing to ensure a dog does not bite or attack (without provocation) a person or domestic animal ($615 per charge).

Three charges of failing to keep dog on a leash and under control ($125 per charge).

Three charges of permitting a dog to run at large ($125 per charge).

One charge of keeping more than three dogs over 20 weeks of age (in or about) dwelling ($125 charge).

In addition, muzzle orders have been issued for the dogs involved in the incident.

The case remains under investigation, and additional enforcement action is expected.



This isn’t the first frightening incident involving aggressive dogs in Stittsville in recent months, and I’m looking for ways to strengthen the rules to ensure residents remain safe.



Coincidentally, last week the City of Toronto enacted additional measures to address dangerous dogs, including:

An online registry of all dog owners served with “Dangerous Dog Orders”. (At this time this does not include addresses, although Toronto may provide more information pending a privacy and legal review.)

A standardized “Dangerous Dog Warning Sign” to be posted on any properties where “Dangerous Dog Orders” have been issued.

A request to the Government of Ontario to update the Dog Owners’ Liability Act (DOLA) so that cases involving aggressive dogs are dealt with more rapidly by provincial courts.

An education campaign with the goal of reducing the occurrence of dangerous dog acts.

I’ve been in touch with City staff in various departments this week including by-law, legal, policy, etc. to see where we can strengthen our policies and procedures in line with what Toronto has done. There’s also a shortage of provincial justices of the peace, so many cases that do end up going to court can take months and months to resolve. More to come on this, stay tuned.

May 4: Jane’s Walk on Stittsville Main Street

On Saturday I’m hosting another Jane’s Walk on Stittsville Main Street as part of the Jane’s Walk Ottawa Festival. It’s a festival of free walking tours across the city to commemorate Jane Jacobs.

Jacobs’ famous book, The Death and Life of Great American Cities, explores the importance of walkable communities to our physical, mental and economic health; the concept of “eyes on the street” to foster neighbourhood engagement and safety; the urban choreography of vibrant and dynamic main streets; and the importance of heritage buildings to the build environment. These topics are as relevant today as ever.

Registration for my walk is already full! However, you can join us for a post-walk conversation at Equator Coffee (1523 Stittsville Main Street) from 5pm-6pm. It’s free and open to everyone. Hope to see you there!

June 9: Family Bike Ride in Stittsville

A great opportunity for families to connect with the community, exercise, and enjoy a leisurely bike ride. We’ll embark on a scenic 4 kilometre route along the Trans Canada Trail to the Observation Deck and back. Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to explore Stittsville on two wheels with your loved ones! Departure: 10:00 a.m. starting at Village Square Park (6000 Abbott Street East). Info & free registration…

June 15: Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival

We’re planning the third edition of the very successful Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival. This year’s event will be held on June 15 at Village Square Park. Contact us for more information on how you can participate, whether it’s reserving a table to showcase your culture, performing on our live stage, or promoting your business. Call 613-580-2476 or email glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

Text scam seeking unauthorized payments under speed camera program

The City of Ottawa is warning residents of recent scam text messages seeking payment for alleged speeding infractions under the City’s Automated Speed Enforcement program.

Under the legitimate Speed Enforcement Program, tickets are mailed to the registered plate owner of the vehicle.

The City does not solicit payments via text messages. If you have received this scam text and provided any personal information, please contact the Ottawa Police Service immediately at 613-236-1222.

Crossing Bridge Play Structure Renewal

Fencing is up around Crossing Bridge Park, and work will be starting soon to replace the play structure and play equipment. It’s expected to be complete this summer.

Stittsville Youth Centre Update

The Stittsville Youth Centre, run by Stittsville-Kanata Kiwanis, is now open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4pm-8pm. It features a games room, study space, tv lounge… and free pizza too. Drop in / no registration required. Students from grades 7-12 are welcome. At Frederick Banting High School (1453 Stittsville Main Street).

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower