COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

There are upcoming events, presentations and important details/information that Councillor Gower is sharing with residents this week. If you want to learn more about community safety and policing, register for an upcoming presentation. The Councillor is hosting a family bike ride and a multicultural festival and details are below. Information is also shared from Ottawa Fire arising from expressed concerns by residents for fire safety in highrise buildings. Nominate your favourite Crossing Guard for an award; get ready for a noisy Saturday on Stittsville Main with this event – 8th Annual Ride for Vets; Talltree and Abbott will be able to cross the road safely after this construction project; and, the Stittsville Youth Centre have altered their open nights.

Community safety and policing

We’re hosting a presentation and discussion with the Ottawa Police to highlight their new community policing initiative, which aims to enhance community safety through proactive policing initiatives and community engagement. Join us and share your questions and concerns about safety and policing in Stittsville.

Special guests include Acting Superintendent Kevin Maloney with Community Policing Command, and Constable Jeff Kostuch who is our community police officer. The event is on Thursday, June 13 at 7:00pm. You can register here…

June 9: Family Bike Ride in Stittsville

A great opportunity for families to connect with the community, exercise, and enjoy a leisurely bike ride. We’ll embark on a scenic 4 kilometre route along the Trans Canada Trail to the Observation Deck and back. Don’t miss out on this wonderful opportunity to explore Stittsville on two wheels with your loved ones! Departure: 10:00 a.m. starting at Village Square Park (6000 Abbott Street East). Info & free registration…

June 15: Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival

We’re planning the third edition of the very successful Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival. This year’s event will be held on June 15 at Village Square Park. Contact us for more information on how you can participate, whether it’s reserving a table to showcase your culture, performing on our live stage, or promoting your business. Contact me for more info.

8th Annual Ride for Disabled Vets

Expect some noise, traffic delays, and lots of motorcycles on Saturday, May 11. Brown’s Independent on Stittsville Main Street is the start and end point for the ride, so there will be a lot of bikes when the kickstands go up at 10:00am, and again closer to 2:00pm when the riders finish the tour.

Crossing Guard of the Year Award

Nominate your community Crossing Guard for our Crossing Guard of the Year award. The top three guards will receive $500 each, and the three schools that cast the most votes will each win a $300 Canadian Tire gift card! It’s win-win! Contest runs till May 17. Nominate your guard here: ottawasafetycouncil.ca/thank-you-ottawa

Crosswalk construction at Abbott & Talltree

Construction starts this week on the new pedestrian crosswalk at Abbott and Talltree. Impact should be minimal but if this is a normal route for you (by car, bike or on foot), please watch for crews and construction signage.

Fire safety and high-rise buildings

We’re starting to see more development proposals that include taller buildings, and residents have asked if Ottawa Fire Services is equipped to handle potential high-rise emergencies. Ottawa Fire has shared some information about design, prevention, and response in high rise buildings. Click here…

Stittsville Youth Centre update

The Stittsville Youth Centre, run by Stittsville-Kanata Kiwanis, is now open Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4pm-8pm. It features a games room, study space, tv lounge… and free pizza too. Drop in / no registration required. Students from grades 7-12 are welcome. At Frederick Banting High School (1453 Stittsville Main Street).

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or call 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower