COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week, Councillor Gower shares the sad news that Mr. Gordon Walt passed away on May 6th. Those who have lived here for years, know the history of their residence that he designed and the former families who farmed the land on Huntmar Drive. Gordon was involved in many activities in the community over the years. The Councillor reminds residents of several upcoming events and how to register. He shares information on the new garbage limits; updated development charges; and, the new system for dealing with parking, speed and red light camera violations. The Bruce Timmermans Cycling Award is open for nominations. With Victoria Day coming on May 20th, there are a few changes you should be aware of. And, of course, if you have something that needs some help, reach out to the Councillor’s office.

Passing of Gordon Walt

I was sad to hear about the recent passing of Stittsville’s Gordon Walt at age 84. Gordon made many contributions to the Stittsville and Kanata communities over the past half century. For many years, he and his wife Heather lived in a home that they built themselves on Huntmar Drive. Now the site of Kanata Academy, the land has a rich history and was once home to Glen Eden Farms. Several years ago Gordon and his wife Heather welcomed me into their home to share memories and stories about their time in Stittsville, as well as the history of the property they once called home. I wrote about it on StittsvilleCentral.ca back in 2015. My condolences to Heather and his entire family.

Our upcoming events

Join us on Sunday, May 26, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Village Square Park for the official reopening of the playground. In 1996, Village Square Park was built on the site of the old Stittsville train station. A significant symbol to the past and future of this community, the playground now features a new train, celebrating the final VIA Rail train passing through the station in 1990. We’ll have a balloon artist and freezies too! More info here…

Spots are filling up quickly for our annual Family Bike Ride on June 9. We’ll embark on a scenic 4-kilometre route along the Trans Canada Trail from Village Square Park to the Observation Deck and back. Click here to register.

Same with our Councillor Chat on community safety and policing on June 13. We’ll be joined by Acting Superintendent Kevin Maloney, Officer Kenneth Bryden, and Constable Jeff Kostuch from the Ottawa Police Service. Join us and share your questions and concerns about safety and policing in Stittsville. Click here to register.

We’re still welcoming new participants for this year’s Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival on June 15 at Village Square Park. Contact us for more information on how you can participate, whether it’s reserving a table to showcase your culture, performing on our live stage, or promoting your business.

Victoria Day schedule changes

Please remember that there will be schedule changes and impacts to City services for the Victoria Day holiday on Monday, May 20. That includes impact to waste collection, with curbside pick-up delayed by one day for the remainder of the week.

New garbage limits start September 30

We finally have a date for the launch of Ottawa’s new 3-item garbage limit. The new program starts on September 30 and there will be lots of communication between now and then. You can put out three bags or three bins up to 140 litres, plus unlimited compost, recycling, and yard waste. You can find more info here.

Committee approves updated development charges

The Planning and Housing Committee approved a new schedule of development charges to help ensure essential infrastructure and services keep pace with growth in Ottawa. Development charges are one-time fees levied by municipalities on new residential and non-residential developments. They are used to fund infrastructure that is essential for the growth of a city, such as water supply systems, wastewater systems, stormwater management, public transit, roads, parks, recreation facilities, libraries and paramedic services. Read more…

Committee moves to establish new system for dealing with parking, speed and red light camera violations

The Finance and Corporate Services Committee approved establishing a City-managed administrative penalty system (APS). An APS allows municipalities to transition adjudication of certain infractions, such as parking by-law and automated enforcement infractions from the provincial courts system to a City-controlled dispute resolution authority. The new approach aims to deliver a more efficient, streamlined process for resolving disputes over tickets. Read more…

Nominations are now being accepted for the annual Bruce Timmermans Cycling Awards

Do you know someone or an organization who has been a local champion for cycling in our city? The City of Ottawa is once again accepting nominations for the Bruce Timmermans cycling awards! Two awards will be presented in June to recognize outstanding contributions to cycling in Ottawa. The deadline for submissions is May 31, 2024. Click here to nominate an individual or organization you believe deserves recognition! More info here…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower