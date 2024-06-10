COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

The time is quickly approaching for the Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival taking place on June 15th. Councillor Gower and his staff are pleased to bring this event to Village Square Park for the third year and they hope to see you there. If you want to find out more about community safety, make sure you register to the June 13th Councillor Chat. Some of the other topics and news that Councillor Gower is sharing in this week’s notes – adjustments were made to the play structure at Village Square Park; Lazy Nol and Cloverloft are being resurfaced; watch for forthcoming designs for a play structure at Crossway Park; Deer Park splash pad to be repaired when parts are available; funding announced for new OCSB schools in Stittsville; an update on the 121 Brae Street zoning; immunization service locations offered by Ottawa Public Health; mosquitoes and ticks being monitored by Ottawa Public Health; Kanata Client Service Centre; Order of Ottawa and Brian Kilrea Award nominations open; and crossing guards receive recognition.

Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival this Saturday!

We’re very excited for this weekend’s Welcome to Stittsville Multicultural Festival. Over 75 groups are signed up to participate, showcasing music, dance, food, fashion, art and culture from all around the world. This free event takes place on Saturday, June 15 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Village Square Park (6000 Abbott Street East, corner of Abbott and Stittsville Main). Follow our Facebook event page or visit my web site for more information about participants and performers. Hope to see you there!

JUNE 13: Councillor Chat on community safety & policing

We’re hosting a presentation and discussion with the Ottawa Police to highlight their new community policing initiative, which aims to enhance community safety through proactive policing initiatives and community engagement. Join us and share your questions and concerns about safety and policing in Stittsville. Special guests include Acting Superintendent Kevin Maloney with Community Policing Command, Officer Kenneth Bryden, and Constable Jeff Kostuch, our community police officer.

Thursday, June 13

7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

St Andrew’s Presbyterian Church,

2 Mulkins Street, off Stittsville Main Street

Free registration: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/councillor-chat-community-safety-and-policing-tickets-891779996977

We strive to host inclusive, accessible events that enable all individuals, including individuals with disabilities, to fully participate. To request an accommodation or for inquiries about accessibility, please email glen.gower@ottawa.ca or call 613-580-2476.

Cloverloft & Lazy Nol repaving

Work started this week on Cloverloft and Lazy Nol to repave the streets. We expect the work to continue until late June. Please follow the posted parking restrictions.

Village Square Park

Last week, parks staff and the play structure supplier were on site to make some adjustments to the tower to make it easier to climb to the top level of the tower. Parks staff will continue to monitor the park in the coming weeks.

Crossway Park (Connections)

We are working on getting a junior play structure installed at Crossway Park in the Connections neighbourhood. Some background: The open space on Crossway Terrace was not originally intended to have a play structure, because it’s close to the future Kanata West District Park, but delays to construction of a new high school have also delayed progress with the district park. I’ve now secured funding to install a play structure at Crossway Park, and we’re expecting to have a design in the next few weeks to share with residents. Construction is expected to start next spring.

Deer Run splash pad

The splash pad has a broken controller and parks staff are waiting for a replacement part. There’s a shortage of parts due to supply chain issues but staff say it should be here “soon”. We’re trying to get the splash pad open as soon as possible with warmer temperatures on the way.

Funding for two new Catholic schools

Last week, MPP Goldie Ghamari announced funding for two new schools in the Stittsville area on behalf of the Ministry of Education. The funding is for two catholic schools: A high school at Cope & Atlas; and an elementary school at Cranesbill and Triangle. The locations are “C-7” and “C-9” on this map. No timeline yet for when the schools may be ready to open.

121 Brae: Zoning By-Law Amendment Update

The City has received a third submission with minor changes to the zoning by-law amendment application for 121 Brae Crescent. The proposal is for a three-storey apartment building at the corner of Brae and Norway Spruce. Read more…

OPH immunization clinic update

Starting June 5, 2024, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) will be establishing a central location to provide immunization services for residents of Ottawa. The goal of this transition is to provide a more reliable and permanent location where Ottawa families without a primary care provider can easily access immunization services. Read more…

OPH West Nile virus & Lyme disease info

When ticks and mosquitoes are active, they have the potential to spread infections to Ottawa area residents. Learn how Ottawa Public Health is monitoring mosquitoes and ticks in Ottawa, and what you can do to stay safe. Read more…

Closure of Kanata Client Service Centre

The City’s Kanata Client Service Centre at 580 Terry Fox Drive will be closing permanently at the end of the business day on Friday, June 28. With more City services moving online, fewer and fewer residents are visiting this location. In-person services remain available at the City’s six other client service centres, including the Nepean Client Service Centre at Ben Franklin Place, 101 Centrepointe Drive. Visit ottawa.ca/csc for the City’s Client Service Centre locations and business hours.

Nominations open for Order of Ottawa and Brian Kilrea Award for Excellence in Coaching

You can complete nominations for both awards either online or by downloading a nomination form from the Order of Ottawa award webpage. The submission deadline is Friday, September 13 at 11:59 pm. Nominations will be considered every year for five consecutive years from the date of submission. The Order of Ottawa recognizes the professional achievements and outstanding service of exceptional Ottawa residents, and the Brian Kilrea Award recognizes the contribution of an amateur coach who exemplifies the qualities of leadership and commitment that have been the hallmarks of Brian Kilrea’s career.

Crossing Guard Appreciation

Last week I was honoured to proclaim Wednesday, June 5 as “Crossing Guard Appreciation Day” on behalf of Mayor Mark Sutcliffe. We recognized three oustanding crossing guards in a special ceremony at St. Stephen Catholic School: Alaguthurai Joseph Selvarajah, Kathryn Reardon, and Sherry Webster. Their commitment, kindness, and vigilance make our streets safer for everyone. Your hard work doesn’t go unnoticed, and we are so grateful for everything you do!

Get in touch!

