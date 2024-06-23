COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

From Canada Day events to play structures, transportation, developments, Councillor Gower updates the community on important news and issues. For further or more detailed information, please ensure you click on the links he has provided. Make sure to bring any issues you may have to the Councillor’s attention at the information provided below.

Canada Day in Stittsville

There are lots of ways to celebrate Canada Day in Stittsville. Here are some highlights.

Canada Day Flag-Raising Ceremony

Join us on July 1 at 9:00 a.m. at the Stittsville sign at Kavanagh Green (corner of Hazeldean and Stittsville Main) for our inspiring Canada Day flag-raising ceremony. This annual tradition, now in its fifth year, aims to promote civic pride and kick off Canada Day with a memorable event. The ceremony will feature the Ottawa Fire Service, By-Law & Regulatory Services, other special guests, and Savannah Philpott singing the Canadian Anthem during the flag-raising. Following the ceremony, we invite you to join us in the courtyard outside Hazeldean Gardens for a lovely cup of tea or coffee.

Stittsville Village Association Canada Day event (with fireworks!)

The Stittsville Village Association’s free Canada Day in Stittsville event will take place behind Sacred Heart High School (5870 Abbott Street) from 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. There will be food trucks, massive bubbles, the STITTSVILLE marquee sign, DJ tunes, and more. Fireworks are expected to start at around 9:45 p.m.

The Stittsville Legion

The Stittsville Legion (1481 Stittsville Main Street) will have free activities for kids including games, bouncy castles, face painting, and more from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. The Nelson Colt Band will hit the stage in the evening.

The 2nd Annual Stittsville Canada Day Car Show

At the Frederick Banting Alternative School parking lot (1453 Stittsville Main Street) from noon – 4:00 p.m.

Help plan Stittsville’s transportation future

Stittsville is growing and I know many of you are concerned what that means for getting around our community, whether it’s by car, transit, cycling or walking. I know you are concerned about the amount of traffic on Stittsville Main Street, about the need to upgrade roads like Fernbank and Maple Grove, to widen Carp Road and finish the extension of Robert Grant.

City staff have started consultation on the Transportation Master Plan Part 2, which will identify the recommended roads, transit and active transportation projects and investments to accommodate Ottawa’s expected growth. As part of this phase of consultation, you’re invited to share the transportation issues you experience when travelling by car or transit using the survey at engage.ottawa.ca. City staff also want to hear about your transportation investment priorities.



Now is the time to make sure our Stittsville voices are heard loud and clear! I always push to have our Stittsville projects prioritized, and the more voices I have behind me – the better. The City will also be hosting an online virtual engagement on Wednesday, June 26 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Please register for the event here.

A play structure is coming to Crossway Park in 2025

Although not originally planned for the neighbourhood, I’ve secured funding for a new junior play structure at Crossway Park in the Connections neighbourhood. I know that residents in this area are eager to get a play structure for kids in the neighbourhood. We’re pushing as hard as we can to get the park designed, tendered, and built as quickly as possible. Read the latest update…

NOTEBOOK: How the Solid Waste Master Plan saves us money

Last week the City’s Environment and Climate Change Committee approved a new Solid Waste Master Plan (SWMP) for Ottawa. It’s a 30-year roadmap for how we’ll manage and pay for waste services.

There’s a lot in this plan but I can boil it down to a quick summary: We’re running out of room in our landfill. The cost to close the landfill and open a new facility (whether that’s another landfill or an alternative technology) is in the hundreds of millions of dollars. The more we can extend the life of the landfill, the longer we defer that significant capital cost, and the more money we save for residents and taxpayers. Read more…

Fundraising for the Crossing Bridge Sign revitalization

The Crossing Bridge Residents’ Association is raising funds to revitalize the sign at the neighbourhood entrance. Plans include: low maintenance landscaping, hedge pruning and beautification of the existing sign. Postcard Perfect has graciously offered to donate a full day with a landscaping crew/equipment. If you are a Crossing Bridge resident, please consider donating to this project. Details here…

Trans Canada Trail maintenance

The Trans Canada Trail will be closed between Jinkinson and Dwyer Hill from June 24-28 for annual maintenance.

UPDATE: Traffic safety on Lloydalex

Last fall we hosted a community meeting to discuss traffic safety on Lloydalex between Echowoods and Rothbourne. The City will be installing traffic calming flex stakes later this year, and we’ve shared a summary of other actions and follow-ups. Read more…

JULY 18: Stittsville South – Future Neighbourhood Open House #2

The second open house for the Stittsville South (W-4) future neighbourhood development plan will take place Thursday, July 18 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at CARDELREC (1500 Shea Rd). Details here…

6310 Hazeldean Road: Zoning by-law amendment update

The City of Ottawa has received a fourth submission with minor changes for the zoning by-law amendment application for the site at 6310 Hazeldean Road. The current proposal is to construct a residential development containing 431 apartments in two buildings, with heights stepping up from three storeys to 21 storeys. Read more…

Q1 2024: Residential Dwelling Approval Pipeline

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs and Housing’s (MMAH) annual housing targets for the city of Ottawa will ramp up annually to meet the 151,000 units required by 2031, with 12,583 dwellings targeted for 2024. See how the City is tracking against that target…

Committees approve growth-enabling plan for water infrastructure

The City’s Planning and Housing Committee and Environment and Climate Change Committee recommended approving Ottawa’s new Infrastructure Master Plan. This housing-growth-focused plan aims to ensure Ottawa’s drinking water, wastewater and stormwater systems all have the capacity to serve residents to 2046 and beyond. Read more…

Committees approve wildlife strategy and action plan

the Environment and Climate Change Committee and the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee approved an updated wildlife strategy and action plan to address persistent wildlife issues across Ottawa. Read more…

Committee receives update on paramedic and fire services’ performance

Paramedics continued to face significant challenges in 2023, including increased response volume, excessive time spent in hospital offload delay, and the continued occurrence of level zero events when there are no ambulances available. Paramedics continued to provide care to individuals in the community and at home through community paramedic programs and the Mental Wellbeing Response Team. Ottawa Fire experienced a notable increase in the number of calls, incidents and vehicle responses in 2023. Read more…

Community Garden and Green Initiatives Review

The City of Ottawa is in the process of reviewing the Community Garden Action Plan and community-led green initiatives in order to improve related services, programs, and resources. Read more…

