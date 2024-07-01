COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

With the Canada Day long weekend over, Councillor Gower shares his updates for the following week and future news and events. The city wants to hear from you on Phase 2 of the Transportation Master Plan; another open house is being held for a future development in Stittsville South; a traffic calming study is currently taking place on Sweetnam Drive; beware of a new text scam the city is warning residents of; upcoming events; information on the City Stream Watch Program on Poole Creek; and, remember to get in touch with the Councillor’s office should you need some assistance.

Help plan Stittsville’s transportation future

Stittsville is growing and I know many of you have concerns about what that means for getting around our community, whether it’s by car, transit, cycling or walking.

I’ve heard from you about the amount of traffic on Stittsville Main Street, about the need to upgrade roads like Fernbank and Maple Grove, to widen Carp Road and finish the extension of Robert Grant.

City staff have started consultation on the Transportation Master Plan Part 2, which will identify the recommended roads, transit and active transportation projects and investments to accommodate Ottawa’s expected growth.

As part of this phase of consultation, you’re invited to share the transportation issues you experience when travelling by car or transit at engage.ottawa.ca.

Now is the time to make sure our Stittsville voices are heard loud and clear! I always push to have our Stittsville projects prioritized, and the more voices I have behind me the better.

JULY 18: Stittsville South – Future Neighbourhood Open House #2

The second open house for the Stittsville South (W-4) future neighbourhood development plan will take place Thursday, July 18 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at CARDELREC (1500 Shea Rd). Details here…

Sweetnam Drive Neighbourhood Traffic Calming (NTC) Study

The City of Ottawa is conducting a traffic calming study along Sweetnam Drive between Harry Douglas and Poole Creek, in response to traffic concerns raised by the residents. Staff have proposed a pedestrian crosswalk (PXO) to connect pathways on either side of the road and speed humps to reduce traffic speed. More info…

City warns residents about automated speed camera text scam

The City warns residents about a new text message scam that tells the recipient an automated speed camera recorded their vehicle exceeding the speed limit in a school zone and provides a link for immediate payment. If you receive this message, delete it and do not click on the website link. Read more…

Committee approves new policies to guide inclusive commemoration

The Community Services Committee approved two new policies that aim to guide official commemorations that honour Ottawa’s diverse community in a fair and respectful manner. Read more…

Every Saturday: Stittsville Park Run

The “Ottawa-Carleton Trailway” parkrun startss on the Trans Canada Trail right by the dog park pathway entrance at Shea and Granite Ridge and will run along Robert Grant to Bobolink and back. There are no road crossings on the route. This is a 5km run for everyone of all abilities. The event runs every Saturday morning at 9:00 a.m. For further information, please visit parkrun Canada

Every Sunday: Stittsville Farmers Market

In addition to their regular weekly markets, our local farmers market is blooming with themed markets and special events all season long, including a Strawberry Social, Christmas in July, a Butter Tart Festival and a Corn-ival! Mark your calendars and join them for a season filled with community, flavour, and fun! The market is located at 6154 Abbott Street. For more information, please visit Stittsville Market @ The Barn.

June to August: Poole Creek Stream Watch Program

Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority (MVCA) will be running a City Stream Watch Program on Poole Creek this summer and need YOUR help to complete it! Volunteers will work closely with experienced staff members, wading up the stream and taking detailed measurements and site characteristics every 100m. No experience or equipment is required! They are looking for volunteers from June to August, typically from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. They make the schedule based on what days volunteers are available and do their best to accommodate everyone’s preferences. This program offers excellent hands-on and educational experience while giving you a chance to meet new people and give back to nature! If you are interested, send an email to kcuddy@mvc.on.ca with your date(s) of availability, shoe size (for hip waders), and phone number. Find out more here: City Stream Watch – Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority (mvc.on.ca)

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower