COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Councillor Gower is sharing some brief updates for the upcoming week for residents. You can read his comments on Stittsville residential development files with convenient links to helpful information; an upcoming Open House for the Stittsville south development plan; Ottawa Public Health’s overdose alert system; and, his monthly calendar of important dates and events to be found on his multicultural & human rights calendar. Also, if you require assistance, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Councillor Glen’s office at the contact information below.

What’s the latest on Stittsville residential development files?

Stittsville and Kanata continue to be the fastest growing areas of the City. There are about 20 residential projects in our community that are in various stages of the approval and pre-construction process. We’ve put together a summary of all of the active projects along with the current status and timelines. Click here to read more…

A couple of other useful links for tracking housing construction in Stittsville include:

JULY 18: Stittsville South – Future Neighbourhood Open House #2

The second open house for the Stittsville South (W-4) future neighbourhood development plan will take place Thursday, July 18 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at CARDELREC (1500 Shea Rd). Details here…

Stop Overdose Ottawa Alert System

Ottawa Public Health and Ottawa’s Overdose Prevention and Response Task Force continue to advance Ottawa’s Overdose Response Strategy. Members of the public can now register to receive email alerts from the Stop Overdose Ottawa Alert System. You can sign up by visiting StopOverdoseOttawa.ca and simply clicking the “Subscribe to Drug Alerts” button at the bottom right corner of the page and fill out the form.

July 2024 multicultural & human rights calendar

We publish a monthly calendar listing the main commemorative dates of different religions and cultures, as well as important dates related to the strengthening of human rights and diversity. Click here for this month’s edition…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower