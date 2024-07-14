COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week, Councillor Gower addresses the many concerns that residents have expressed with regard to the intersection located at Shea and Flewellyn Roads. He has also been studying the data for transportation trends in Ottawa and shares his findings with you. Share your comments at the online survey, link below, from the Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority on the services and programs they deliver. The Councillor is hosting an open house on the Stittsville South (W-4) future neighbourhood development plan on July 18th. Speed limits have been reduced on Cope, Rouncey, Abbott, and Cranesbill, between Terry Fox and Robert Grant Avenue – learn more below. Upcoming maintenance work will be taking place at the Glen Cairn Stormwater Facility on Terry Fox Drive. If you need assistance with an issue or want to express a concern, reach out to Councillor Gower at the contact information below.

Safety improvements at the Shea-Flewellyn intersection

In recent months several serious collisions have occurred at the intersection of Shea Road and Flewellyn Road just south of Stittsville, including two last week alone. We’ve heard from a lot of residents with concerns about safety.

The intersection is just south of Stittsville in Ward 21 (Rideau-Jock) and Councillor David Brown is working with City staff to implement short-term and more permanent safety measures. There’s repaving scheduled for Flewellyn Road starting July 22, and the short-term safety measures will be installed after that work is done. More information…

NOTEBOOK: Transportation trends in Ottawa

In June, Ottawa transportation planners released the long-awaited results of the 2022 Origin-Destination (OD) study, and it’s full of fascinating info about how transportation patterns are changing in Ottawa post-pandemic. The reports are available at engage.ottawa.ca.

I’ve been diving in to the data in four parts:

MVCA reviews land conservation & resource strategy

The Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority (MVCA) is reviewing their land holdings and the programs and services that they deliver. A discussion paper and online survey are now available. The new strategy will also inform the design and delivery of MVCA’s programs and services.

JULY 18: Stittsville South – Future Neighbourhood Open House #2

The second open house for the Stittsville South (W-4) future neighbourhood development plan will take place Thursday, July 18 from 7:00 pm to 9:00 pm at CARDELREC (1500 Shea Rd). Details here…

City Council approves speed limit reduction on Cope, Rouncey, Abbott and Cranesbill

City Council approved my request to lower the speed limit from 50km/h to 40km/h on Cope, Rouncey, Abbott, and Cranesbill, between Terry Fox and Robert Grant Avenue. The change will allow the City to install “Gateway Speed Limit Signs” making all of Fernbank Crossing, Blackstone, and Abbottsville crossing a 40km/h zone. Read more…

Glen Cairn Stormwater Facility maintenance set for July 23

The City’s Stormwater Management team is planning maintenance at the Glen Cairn Stormwater Facility at 820 Terry Fox Drive. The work involves a “drawdown” to lower the water level in the pond so that submerged chambers and piping can be inspected. Read more…

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower