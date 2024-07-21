COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week, Councillor Gower shares information on the upcoming household hazard waste drop-off; the Silas Bradley park official naming event; O-Train Line 1 service; and the West Side Pride celebration. The Stittsville Sports Hall of Fame nominations are open until August 15th. He also shares updates on the LRT Lines 2 and 4; Stittsville South (W-4) future neighbourhood open house; the Glen Cairn Stormwater Facility; and Ottawa Public Health’s confirmation of the West Nile Virus present in Ottawa.

Household Hazardous Waste Depot

The City of Ottawa is hosting a Household Hazardous Waste drop-off event this Saturday, July 27 at the Canadian Tire Centre at 200 Cyclone Taylor Blvd. Residents are welcome to bring their hazardous materials to the event between 8 am and 4 pm.

Of course, you don’t have to wait: the City’s Waste Explorer points to retailers where residents can return many items daily!

Please note that electronic waste is not accepted at Household Hazardous Waste drop-off events hosted by the City. Residents can bring electronic waste to retailers by checking Ottawa.ca/WasteExplorer. They can also attend electronic waste drop-off events hosted by Junk That Funk or bring electronic waste to the Trail Road Waste Facility during regular operating hours at no cost. For information on household hazardous waste, visit Ottawa.ca/hhw.

West Nile Virus Confirmed in Ottawa Area Mosquitoes and First Ottawa Human Case of 2024

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reminding residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites and West Nile virus. Mosquito trapping and testing — components of Ottawa Public Health’s West Nile virus (WNV) prevention program — have confirmed the first positive mosquito testing pool by lab result. This is the first positive testing pool since the annual monitoring season began on June 1, 2024. Ottawa Public Health has also received lab notification of the first confirmed human case of West Nile virus infection in an Ottawa resident for the 2024 season. In 2023, there were no human cases in Ottawa and 54 in Ontario. Visit OttawaPublicHealth.ca/WestNileVirus to learn more about West Nile virus.

When will LRT Lines 2 and 4 open?

LRT Lines 2 and 4 will run to Riverside South and to the airport, and OC Transpo is getting closer to launching the system and are in the final stages of testing trains, training the team, and completing construction activities. Once these activities are complete, the trial running phase will start. This final stage lasts approximately 8-10 weeks and started on July 8. If all testing goes well, that means the trains could launch as early as mid September. There’s still a lot of testing and commissioning ahead so that timeline could still change. Read more…

Call for nominations: Stittsville Sports Hall of Fame

The Stittsville Sports Hall of Fame recognizes excellence and athletic achievement in national and international competitions by athletes representing or originating from Stittsville. The Hall of Fame Committee invites anyone to nominate candidates who have succeeded at the professional, national, world, international, or Olympic levels. More info here…

(Silas and Mary-Jane Bradley. Photo: Bradley family)

July 28: Official Naming Ceremony for Silas Bradley Park

Join us on Sunday, July 28, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. at Silas Bradley Park for the Commemorative Naming Ceremony in honour of Silas Bradley and his contributions to the community of Stittsville. More info…

Glen Cairn Stormwater Facility maintenance set for July 23

The City’s Stormwater Management team is planning maintenance at the Glen Cairn Stormwater Facility at 820 Terry Fox Drive. The work involves a “drawdown” to lower the water level in the pond so that submerged chambers and piping can be inspected. Read more…

UPDATE: Stittsville South – Future Neighbourhood Open House #2

Thanks to everyone who attended the second open house for the Stittsville South (W-4) future neighbourhood development plan last week. At this second open house, residents were able to get an overview of the current state of the Stittsville South area, including environmental, transportation, and infrastructure assessments, as well as see the proposed options for the draft concept plan. You can see the panels and information from the open houses here…

O-Train Line 1 is partially closed until July 28 for annual maintenance

O-Train Line 1 service will not operate between Tunney’s Pasture and Rideau stations from Monday, July 15 to Sunday, July 28 while OC Transpo and Rideau Transit Maintenance perform corrective maintenance work along that section of the line. O-Train Line 1 service will continue to operate in both directions between Blair and uOttawa stations. Regular O-Train Line 1 service will resume on Monday, July 29, 2024. Read more…

July 27: West Side Pride Festival

Come out for the second annual West Side Pride event at Alexander Grove Park from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.This event was created to celebrate and promote the amazing 2SLGBTQIA+ community in West Ottawa and the surrounding areas of the Ottawa Valley. It is an accessible event with lots of free parking. Food and drinks are available for purchase on-site. Hope to see you there!

