COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

Councillor Gower has returned from vacation and provides his updates for this week. The 6310 Hazeldean Road development is on the upcoming agenda for the Planning and Housing Committee; the Councillor’s office has a new temporary home at the Stittsville Library as the CARDELRec Complex-Goulbourn receives a partial roof replacement; there is a new zoning bylaw information session planned for September 11th; reminder to register for Cleaning the Capital; are your children’s immunizations up-to-date?; an overview of updates for the LRT lines 2 and 4; what to do if you find an injured wild bird; and, the September multicultural & human rights calendar is available. Should you require assistance, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Councillor Gower’s office.

6310 Hazeldean Road at Planning & Housing Committee

The Zoning By-Law Amendment proposal for 6310 Hazeldean Road is on the agenda at the Planning and Housing Committee meeting next Wednesday, September 11.

Staff are recommending approval of the zoning that would allow for two high-rise buildings with 431 apartments. Building 1 would have 12 storeys along Hazeldean, stepping down to 7 stories towards the west of the property and three stories towards the rear. Building 2 would have 21 storeys, transitioning down to seven stories and three stories towards the back of the property. There are 478 vehicle parking spaces proposed and 446 bike parking spaces.

If approved and built, this development would be the tallest building in Stittsville as well as along the entire Hazeldean-Robertson corridor. Taller buildings are permitted in the Official Plan (with conditions), but there is legitimate concern from residents about the adequacy of municipal and provincial infrastructure to support growth in Kanata and Stittsville.

I encourage residents who are interested to read the staff report and to read my comments: https://www.glengower.ca/development/update-6310-and-6320-hazeldean-road-at-planning-and-housing-committee-on-september-11/



Residents can also submit comments directly to the Planning & Housing Committee, or register to speak at the meeting next week.

CARDELREC closure September 2-October 14

CARDELREC is temporarily closed until October 14 to replace the roof in the gym and pool side of the building. The arenas remain open, but the pool will be closed for the full duration of the closure, along with gyms and meeting rooms.

Our Stittsville ward office will also be closed during this time, so we’ve temporarily set up shop at the Stittsville library. For in-person appointments, please call email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476.

Update: New Zoning By-law info session on September 11

We will be co-hosting a Stittsville-Kanata virtual community information session on Ottawa’s proposed new Zoning By-law with Councillor Cathy Curry and Councillor Allan Hubley on Wednesday, September 11 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Zoom. To attend, please register here.

More information on the Zoning By-Law update is available on Engage Ottawa.

Cleaning the Capital registration

Registration for the Fall 2024 Cleaning the Capital campaign is now open. Cleanup projects will be taking place between September 15 and October 15. We invite you to join us in making a difference once again! To learn more about the campaign or to register your project, visit ottawa.ca/clean. The registration form populates an interactive map with pins that display the location, date, and time of all registered cleanup projects. Cleanup kits, which include garbage bags and nitrile gloves, will be made available for pick-up by registrants at one of 14 City of Ottawa facilities across the city.

Ottawa Public Health encourages families to help prevent the spread of illness and get up to date on vaccines as children go back to school

As children head back to the classroom, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is reminding families to take precautions to help prevent the spread of infectious diseases. With the fall season approaching, we typically see an increase in respiratory illness. Knowing that your child’s health and safety is your top priority, OPH is sharing some important information to help keep your family healthy this fall and winter, and throughout the school year. Read more…

Light Rail Sub-Committee receives updates on O-Train extensions and preparations for Lines 2 and 4 trial running

Over the summer, staff have continued to make progress on a number of required prerequisites for trial running, including building increased reliability through daily train operation, finalization of system infrastructure, full functionality of the Maintenance Management and Performance Reporting System, and increased vehicle reliability. Staff continue to resolve issues through the ongoing testing to ensure that the system is both reliable and safe before its public launch. Further updates will be provided prior to the start of trial running. More info…

Found a wild bird that needs help? Migratory birds have started their perilous journeys to their wintering homes. Many will fall victim to predation, while others may collide with windows or vehicles. If you find a wild bird that is in distress, injured, or orphaned, call the Ottawa Valley Wild Bird Care Centre: (613) 854-2849. Hours: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM every day, including holidays. Currently operating out of a temporary location, while its new facility is being built, the Ottawa Valley Wild Bird Care Centre provides wild birds with compassionate, emergency care in their time of need. Other ways to help: https://www.wildbirdcarecentre.org/ways-to-help

September 2024 multicultural & human rights calendar

We publish a monthly calendar listing the main commemorative dates of different religions and cultures, as well as important dates related to the strengthening of human rights and diversity. Click here for important dates in September, including National Truth and Reconciliation Day on September 30.

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance. – Councillor Glen Gower