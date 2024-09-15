COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

This week, Councillor Gower provides updates and information on traffic safety for school children; the Planning and Housing Committee regarding 6310 Hazeldean Road along with his comments; an arrest regarding suspicious incidents involved children in Stittsville; a reminder to register for Cleaning the Capital; some upcoming construction projects in the community; eastern equine encephalitis virus; name the Ottawa snowplows; and, the city’s new bike lockers.

Back to school traffic safety

Back to school brings more traffic to our neighbourhoods. If you’re dropping off your child, try to park a few blocks away and walk the last little bit. And I’m asking everyone to slow down and stay alert near schools, and if you can, avoid driving near schools during school drop-off and pick-up times.

We’ve put together a list of times and locations for all schools in Stittsville. I know it’s not possible for every driver to avoid these areas all the time, especially if you live close by. Fewer cars and less congestion near schools means a safer environment for students.

Congratulations and good luck to students at Maplewood Secondary School on Cope Drive who start in-person learning this week at the school. It’s great to finally have a public high school in Stittsville!

Planning & Housing Committee approves zoning for 6310 Hazeldean

The committee has approved the zoning by-law amendment for the apartment buildings at 6310 Hazeldean Road by a vote of 9-3, and the file heads to City Council today for final approval.

I voted “no” to reflect what we’ve been hearing from the community on this file, and especially the gaps in our transportation infrastructure. I would have a lot more comfort, for example, if we heard from staff today that shovels would be in the ground for 2025 for the Carp Road upgrade. But staff are now saying it could slip to 2026 or 2027, depending on funding. Not good.

The doctor shortage is a huge concern. We have thousands of people without a family doctor. We have one walk-in clinic in the west end that tends to be open only three days a week. Queensway-Carleton Hospital is far above any anticipated capacity. We have schools that have portables the moment that they open. Schools and health care are provincial responsibilities. The provincial government is telling municipalities to grow – we need them to come to the table with more investment in their responsibilities.

Carp Road is my number one priority this year as we head into budget period this fall, and I’m going to keep fighting for that. We also have an opportunity through our Transportation Master Plan update over the coming year to advance transportation priorities for Stittsville. I encourage residents to get involved in both of these processes.

Please take a moment to watch my comments to committee, and how I cast my vote: https://youtu.be/vQRzCiAq4O4?t=11595. You can also read more at glengower.ca.

Man arrested following suspicious incidents in Stittsville – seeking further victims

The Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigation Section has arrested and charged a man following reports of a vehicle approaching young children on at least two separate occasions in the Stittsville area.

On September 2nd and 4th, the accused pulled up alongside the young children while they were walking down the street and offered them candy and drove away. In the other incident the accused, invited the young children to see what was in the back of the van. On both occasions the children declined and called for help.

Investigators believe there could be further victims and unreported incidents. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigation Section at 613-236-1222, extension 2666. More information…

Cleaning the Capital registration

Registration for the Fall 2024 Cleaning the Capital campaign is now open. Cleanup projects will be taking place between September 15 and October 15. We invite you to join us in making a difference once again!

To learn more about the campaign or to register your project, visit ottawa.ca/clean. The registration form populates an interactive map with pins that display the location, date, and time of all registered cleanup projects. Cleanup kits, which include garbage bags and nitrile gloves, will be made available for pick-up by registrants at one of 14 City of Ottawa facilities across the city.

Upcoming construction projects:

– There may be lane reductions on Johnwoods as crews construct a new pathway from Rosehill to Alon, and on Alon between Johnwoods and Kinalea. It’s the first phase of new and rehabilitated pathways all the way to Hazeldean

– The pedestrian crossing on Abbott and Tall Tree will be open any day now. Crews still need to move one pole and a couple other finishing touches

– Starting September 23 crews will start utility work along Abbott Street, between Terry Fox and Rouncey. Lanes will remain open in both directions and pedestrian/cycling access will be maintained. We’ll post more info about dates and impacts soon to my web site.

Local human case of eastern equine encephalitis virus is confirmed

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is urging residents to protect themselves against mosquito bites to reduce the risk from eastern equine encephalitis virus (EEEV) and West Nile virus (WNV). OPH has received laboratory confirmation that an Ottawa resident who died of a viral encephalitis in August 2024 tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis virus infection. Read more…

Name our plows and keep our city moving

Calling all children and youth under the age of 16! We are excited to announce today’s launch of the “Name the Plow” campaign where you can participate in naming 24 City of Ottawa snowplows, symbolizing the city’s 24 wards. The campaign aims to raise awareness about snowplow safety among Ottawa’s children and youth while adding some fun to the winter season. More info…

Secure bike parking lockers are now available!

The City of Ottawa is now offering an innovative new bike parking solution for cyclists travelling in the downtown core. Our new Secure Bike Parking Lockers, placed at three key destination areas, provide residents and visitors alike with a high quality, secure option for bike storage while they are enjoying all that our city has to offer. More info…

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476.



Note that our ward office has moved temporarily to the Stittsville library, while CARDELREC is undergoing roof repairs. Please call or email for an in-person appointment. – Councillor Glen Gower