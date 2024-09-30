COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

In Councillor Gower’s community updates this week, he shares information and events important to the community. With the increasing the number of reported dog bites/attacks in Ottawa, he would like to hear the public’s thoughts for initiatives that he would like to see take place; it’s that time of year and volunteers are required for maintenance at a few of Stittsville’s outdoor rinks; he thanks the Ottawa Provincial Police and Ottawa Police Service for the recent traffic blitz they held recently; he invites residents to the commemorative naming ceremony for the Alfred H. McCoy Park on October 5th; and, if you need assistance, please contact his office (note his the office is temporarily housed at the Stittsville Library).

(Dog owners gather for a pack walk in front of Quitters in October 2015. Photo via Janet Burns / Dog Dayz Daycare and Training.)

In the past few years there have been a number of concerning incidents involving aggressive dogs in Stittsville. A response to my most recent inquiry to City staff shows there continues to be an increasing the number of reported dog bites/attacks in Ottawa. There has also been an increase in the number of charges, court summonses, and muzzle orders as a result of dog bites/attacks.

Here are three things that I want to see done:

1. Clear the backlog of Provincial court cases. The Province needs to assign more judges to Provincial courts in Ottawa. Right now, it can take months, sometime and sometimes more than a year, for these cases to be heard. That is far too long, especially considering our by-law officials must wait for a judge to issue a court order before they can seize a vicious dog.

2. Follow the lead of the City of Toronto regarding more tools for public notification. This includes voluntary signage warning of vicious dogs on a property and posting a public list of aggressive dogs online. There are, however, limitations surrounding privacy. For example, the dangerous dog list that’s available on the City of Toronto’s website is limited to the first three digits of a postal code – not super helpful! I will be following closely when Toronto City Council receives an update next month on the roll out of their new measures.

3. Increased education and awareness campaigns with the goal of reducing the occurrence of vicious dog acts.

What do you think? Do you believe that Ottawa should be following Toronto’s example when it comes to informing the public about vicious dogs? Send me an email at glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

We need rink volunteers!

Looking ahead to winter, we’re looking for volunteers to help maintain rinks around the community, including at these locations:

Mary Durling Park

Mark Yakabuski Park

Silas Bradley Park

Albert Argue Black Park

All outdoor rinks are run by volunteers with support from the City of Ottawa. If you’d like to help or need more information, email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca.

Police blitz targets dangerous driving

A big thank you to both the Ottawa Provincial Police and Ottawa Police Service who participated in an enforcement blitz last month , focused on Highway 417 and other major roads in the west end. Police conducted “Project Gust”, a joint OPP-OPS initiative in an effort to continue promoting road safety, after continuing to see an increase in stunt driving related offences.

During the course of the three-hour operation, officers laid 39 Highway Traffic Act charges, including seven Stunt Driving charges. Officers also laid 10 Criminal Code charges and seized three motorcycles, including one that had been reported stolen. Two of the individuals charged by police have previous convictions for Stunt Driving and one individual had been charged in September 2022 when a similar operation was conducted in Ottawa using the OPP plane. That driver was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Some of the speeds and behaviour observed:

A driver was stopped on Highway 417 @ McGee Side Road traveling 171km/h in a 110km/h zone

A driver was stopped travelling at 156km/h on Highway 417 near Kanata Avenue.

One driver who was stopped was watching YouTube videos while behind the wheel.

Residents should report dangerous driving via ottawapolice.ca/report. To report impaired driving or an incident that requires emergency response, call 9-1-1.

October 5: Official Naming Ceremony for Alfred McCoy Park

Join us on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. at Alfred McCoy Park for the Commemorative Naming Ceremony in honour of Alfred McCoy and his contributions to the community of Stittsville. The park is at 73 West Ridge Drive. More info…

Get in touch! Écrivez-nous!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance.



Note that our ward office has moved temporarily to the Stittsville library, while CARDELREC is undergoing roof repairs. Please call or email for an in-person appointment. – Councillor Glen Gower