COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

The fall weather has certainly arrived and with that, Councillor Gower is sharing information that he would like residents to be aware of. He would like to hear from residents as to what are your transportation corridor priorities; he is hopeful with the trial O-Train running of Lines 2 and 4 that mid-November looks like a possible opening date; what you’ve said about the possibilities for the Canadian Tire Centre; check-out his website for the October calendar for multicultural & human rights events and more; rules are changing in Ottawa for landowners who want to apply for an Official Plan Amendment (OPA) to extend Ottawa’s Urban Boundary; temporary road closure for Goldhawk Drive; be aware that some streets now have a speed limit of 40km/h; find out more about Stittsville’s Zonta Club; and, reach out to the Councillor’s office should you require assistance.

What are your transportation corridor priorities?

There are several major transportation corridor projects planned for Stittsville in the next 10-15 years. City Council will soon be prioritizing timing and funding for these projects through the updated Transportation Master Plan (TMP). The last update of the TMP was in 2013, and growth and travel patterns have changed a lot over the decade.

I’d like to hear about which projects are most important to you. Read more and take our survey…

Trial Running Starting for O-Train Lines 2 and 4

OC Transpo is getting closer to opening Lines 2 and 4, but before they do, they need to ensure that the system is safe and reliable for customers. Trial Running started on Monday and will evaluate the rail system before it can open to the public. This stage is designed to evaluate the system’s performance, ensure safety, and confirm reliability under real-life conditions. If all goes well, the earliest the system could open is mid-November. More info…

What should be next for Canadian Tire Centre?

Thanks to everyone who sent us ideas for the future of Canadian Tire Centre. From housing to entertainment to a giant statue of Daniel Alfredsson, there’s no shortage of possibilities! Click here for a sample of what we’ve heard so far…

October 2024 multicultural & human rights calendar

We publish a monthly calendar listing the main commemorative dates of different religions and cultures, as well as important dates related to the strengthening of human rights and diversity. Click here for the October edition…

New rules for Urban Boundary expansions

The rules are changing in Ottawa for landowners who want to apply for an Official Plan Amendment (OPA) to extend Ottawa’s Urban Boundary. The Province of Ontario has introduced a new Provincial Planning Statement (PPS) in August. According to the PPS, private landowners can request an urban or village expansion at any time – rather than every ten years or so under the old rules. I’ve shared more information here about the new process. This is an issue I’m watching closely since there is a lot of pressure to expand the urban boundary to include more land west and south of Stittsville.

Goldhawk Drive temporary closure

A small portion of Goldhawk Drive between Cope and Barnsbury will be closed from Monday, 21 October 2024 to Friday, 25 October 2024. Taggart Construction Ltd. will be completing work for the sewer line.

Area speed limit signs

New 40km/h area speed limit signs are up now in the Abbottsville Crossing / Blackstone / Fernbank Crossing neighbourhoods. That means all roads between Robert Grant and Terry Fox, including Abbott, Cope, Cranesville, and Rouncey, now have a speed limit of 40km/h. Please be aware and slow down!

The Zonta Club of Kanata-Stittsville officially chartered

The Zonta Club of Kanata-Stittsville announces it has received the club’s official charter from its parent organization, Zonta International. A celebration ceremony to commemorate this will be held on November 2. Zonta (www.zonta.org) is a hundred-year-old human rights organization with a simply-stated goal: to build a better world for women and girls. For more information on how to join, please contact Camelia Dubic at cameliazontaclub@gmail.com

Get in touch!

If we can help in any way, please email me at glen.gower@ottawa.ca or leave a voicemail at 613-580-2476. Please call 3-1-1 if you require immediate assistance.



(Note that our ward office has moved temporarily to the Stittsville library, while CARDELREC is undergoing roof repairs. Please call or email for an in-person appointment.) – Councillor Glen Gower