COMMUNITY NOTES: from the desk of Councillor Gower

What a perfect weekend for the 9RunRun? The run has been taking place in Stittsville for 15 years in support of our First Responders. It was great to see so many participants this year. This week, Councillor Gower is sharing good news about the newly introduced 3-item waste limit; vaping product retailers will now require a business license; he also encourages residents to get your flu vaccination; shares details on an upcoming Para Transpo Talk for the public; the City is currently conducting a Point-in-Time (PiT) count on homelessness; shares details on Ottawa’s high quality drinking water; details on O-Train Line 1 maintenance; the Ottawa Police Service is seeking the driver/witness from the Old Richmond Road/Hope Side Road accident that took place on September 26th; and, shares details to inform residents about private snow-removal companies. Of course, contact the Councillor should you require any assistance.

A good start to the new 3-item waste limit

During the first two weeks of October, solid waste staff left a “courtesy tag” at households where there were more than three items left curbside. The tags are meant to help educate residents on the new rules. During those two weeks, 4,355 properties city-wide received a tag for going over the limit. With 306,861 total properties, that means just 1.4% had more than three items. Thanks to residents for your co-operation so far! You can find more information about the three-item limit here…

Committee moves to institute new license for vaping product retailers

The Emergency Preparedness and Protective Services Committee approved a by-law that requires retailers of vaping products to obtain a new business license. Specialty vaping retailers are subject to inspections and regulation under the Smoke-Free Ontario Act, but do not currently require a municipal business license. Licensing would ensure these businesses comply with all regulations related to the sale, display and promotion of vaping products. It would also help address City resource and enforcement concerns and improve community health and safety.

A primary concern is the number of charges issued for selling vapour products to persons under the age of 19. Since the start of 2022, 51 per cent of all vapour product related charges issued to local retailers under the Smoke-Free Ontario Act have been for selling vapour products to minors. More info…

Protect yourself: Get your flu vaccine

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is recommending that residents aged 6 months and older get their annual flu vaccine as soon as possible this flu season. OPH is anticipating an active respiratory illness season with influenza (flu), COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) circulating in the community at the same time. The flu can cause serious illness and can result in complications and hospitalizations, especially for older adults and young children. Getting an annual flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from the flu. Starting October 15, 2024, participating local pharmacies will begin to offer flu vaccines to individuals at high risk of flu-related complications. Read more…

You’re invited to Para Transpo Talk

OC Transpo is excited to introduce a new, more accessible format for Para Transpo customer engagement. Para Transpo Talk is a series of customer engagement events that are open to all Para Transpo customers. All Para Transpo customers, their families, companions and support persons are welcome, no matter how often you take Para Transpo. There’s no need to register in advance, just drop in. More info…

City to conduct a count of those experiencing homelessness

The City, alongside partner agencies, will conduct the 2024 Point-in-Time (PiT) Count from 12pm on Wednesday, October 23 to 12pm on Thursday, October 24. This important initiative provides a snapshot of homelessness in Ottawa, which helps shape policies and programs to better support those experiencing homelessness. The PiT Count is a 24-hour event where outreach teams canvass outdoor areas. Data is also gathered from shelters and transitional housing using information and reports from service providers. The enumeration includes known locations of both sheltered and unsheltered homelessness. More info…

City scores perfect on drinking water quality

In the annual external audit of the City’s drinking water, the quality management system received a score of 100 per cent for the twelfth straight year. The City’s drinking water systems received scores of 100 per cent from provincial inspections and our water quality scored 100 per cent measured against all guidelines and regulatory limits. The review also noted that staff consistently responded effectively to all incidents, ensuring the continuous safety of Ottawa’s drinking water. Read more…

O-Train Line 1 service impacted by planned maintenance

O-Train Line 1 service will be adjusted on weekends and late at night on specific weekdays between Saturday, October 19 and Sunday, November 3, while Rideau Transit Maintenance performs required maintenance work along the entire line. These temporary closures will be complete on November 3, with the regular service schedule resuming seven days a week on Monday, November 4. More info…

Police seek driver for information on Old Richmond Road cyclist investigation

The Ottawa Police Service is seeking the driver or anyone who can identify them, as they may have crucial information related to an ongoing investigation. The driver may hold important details regarding the events leading up to a cyclist, a man in his 50s, being found on Old Richmond Road near Hope Side Road. The vehicle is believed to be a 2019-2021 Hyundai Tucson, four-door model, which was seen travelling south on Old Richmond Road and turning onto Hope Side Road on September 26 between 5:10p.m. and 5:15p.m. Anyone with information, including the driver, is urged to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222, extension 2345. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppers.ca.

Before the snow, be in the know about contracted snow removal

If you’re tossing your snow shovel this year and hiring a snow plow contractor instead, here are some important details to know before you start looking. Read more…

